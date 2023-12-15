Sonet is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 27 variants. The price of Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 AT in Delhi is Rs. 15.84 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionSonet is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 27 variants. The price of Sonet GTX Plus 1.5 AT in Delhi is Rs. 15.84 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of GTX Plus 1.5 AT is 45 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: