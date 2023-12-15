Sonet is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 27 variants. The price of Sonet GTX Plus 1.0 iMT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 14.23 Lakhs. The fuel capacity Sonet is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 27 variants. The price of Sonet GTX Plus 1.0 iMT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 14.23 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of GTX Plus 1.0 iMT Dual Tone is 45 litres & Clutchless Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: G 1.0 T-GDI Max Torque: 172 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Clutchless Manual - 6 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 BootSpace: 392 Mileage of GTX Plus 1.0 iMT Dual Tone is 18.2 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less