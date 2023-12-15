Sonet is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 27 variants. The price of Sonet GTX Plus 1.0 DCT in Delhi is Rs. 14.92 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Sonet is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 27 variants. The price of Sonet GTX Plus 1.0 DCT in Delhi is Rs. 14.92 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of GTX Plus 1.0 DCT is 45 litres & Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: G 1.0 T-GDI Max Torque: 172 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 BootSpace: 392 Mileage of GTX Plus 1.0 DCT is 18.3 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less