Sonet is a 5 seater SUV which has 29 variants. The price of Sonet Gravity 1.2 Petrol MT in Delhi is Rs. 12.20 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission ofSonet is a 5 seater SUV which has 29 variants. The price of Sonet Gravity 1.2 Petrol MT in Delhi is Rs. 12.20 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Gravity 1.2 Petrol MT is 45 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: