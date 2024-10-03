HT Auto
Kia Sonet Gravity 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT

4 out of 5
Kia Sonet Front Left View
1/21
Kia Sonet Front View
2/21
Kia Sonet Rear View
3/21
Kia Sonet Front Wiper
4/21
Kia Sonet Grille
5/21
Kia Sonet Headlight
6/21
4 out of 5
12.93 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kia Sonet Key Specs
Engine998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Sonet Gravity 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT Latest Updates

Sonet is a 5 seater SUV which has 29 variants. The price of Sonet Gravity 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT in Delhi is Rs. 12.93 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: Smartstream G1.0 T
  • Max Torque: 172 Nm @ 1500-4000 rpm
  • Transmission: Clutchless Manual (IMT) - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
  • BootSpace: 385 litres
    Kia Sonet Gravity 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT Price

    Gravity 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT
    ₹12.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    11,19,900
    RTO
    1,23,990
    Insurance
    48,267
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,92,657
    EMI@27,784/mo
    Kia Sonet Gravity 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    Smartstream G1.0 T
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Electric Motor
    No
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    172 Nm @ 1500-4000 rpm
    Transmission
    Clutchless Manual (IMT) - 6 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 60 R16
    Length
    3995 mm
    Wheelbase
    2500 mm
    Height
    1642 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Bootspace
    385 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    45 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Plastic
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    8 inch
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Indigo Pera
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Kia Sonet Gravity 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT EMI
    EMI25,006 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    11,63,391
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    11,63,391
    Interest Amount
    3,36,958
    Payable Amount
    15,00,349

    Kia Sonet other Variants

    HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
    ₹8.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,99,000
    RTO
    59,930
    Insurance
    38,026
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,97,456
    EMI@19,290/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    HTE (O) 1.2 Petrol MT
    ₹9.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTK 1.2 Petrol MT
    ₹10.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTK (O) 1.2 Petrol MT
    ₹10.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTK 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT
    ₹10.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTE 1.5 Diesel MT
    ₹11.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTE (O) 1.5 Diesel MT
    ₹11.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTK Plus 1.2 Petrol MT
    ₹11.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTK 1.5 Diesel MT
    ₹12.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Gravity 1.2 Petrol MT
    ₹12.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTK Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT
    ₹12.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTK (O) 1.5 Diesel MT
    ₹12.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel MT
    ₹13.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTX 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT
    ₹13.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Gravity 1.5 Diesel MT
    ₹14.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTX 1.5 Diesel MT
    ₹14.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTX 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT
    ₹14.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    HTX 1.5 Diesel iMT
    ₹15.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTX 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹15.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    HTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol iMT
    ₹15.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    GTX 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT
    ₹15.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel MT
    ₹16.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT
    ₹17.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    GTX 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹17.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    GTX Plus 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT
    ₹16.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    X Line 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT
    ₹17.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹18.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    X Line 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹18.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

