Kia Seltos Front Right Side
Kia Seltos Front View
Kia Seltos Grille
Kia Seltos Headlight
Kia Seltos Rear Right Side
Kia Seltos Right Side View
6/12

Kia Seltos X-Line TGDi DCT

22.12 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kia Seltos Key Specs
Engine1482 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Seltos X-Line TGDi DCT

Seltos X-Line TGDi DCT Prices

The Seltos X-Line TGDi DCT, equipped with a Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi and Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹22.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Seltos X-Line TGDi DCT Mileage

All variants of the Seltos offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Seltos X-Line TGDi DCT Colours

The Seltos X-Line TGDi DCT is available in 10 colour options: Glacier White Pearl, Ivory Silver Gloss, Pewter Olive, Frost Blue, Matte Graphite, Morning Haze, Aurora Black Pearl, Magma Red, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey.

Seltos X-Line TGDi DCT Engine and Transmission

The Seltos X-Line TGDi DCT is powered by a 1482 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 158 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 253 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.

Seltos X-Line TGDi DCT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Seltos's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Hyundai Creta priced between ₹10.79 Lakhs - 20.2 Lakhs.

Seltos X-Line TGDi DCT Specs & Features

The Seltos X-Line TGDi DCT has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Speed and Average Fuel Consumption.

Kia Seltos X-Line TGDi DCT Price

Seltos X-Line TGDi DCT

₹22.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,19,000
RTO
2,07,900
Insurance
84,647
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,12,047
EMI@47,546/mo
Kia Seltos X-Line TGDi DCT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
253 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
158 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharger
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18

Capacity

Bootspace
447 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
47 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4460 mm
Wheelbase
2690 mm
Height
1635 mm
Width
1830 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive With Stop and Go
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof, Electric

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
One Touch -Down
Driver
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED - Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour (64 colours)

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Kia Seltos X-Line TGDi DCT EMI
EMI42,791 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
19,90,842
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
19,90,842
Interest Amount
5,76,616
Payable Amount
25,67,458

Kia Seltos other Variants

Seltos HTE

Seltos HTE

₹12.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,99,000
RTO
RTO
Insurance
54,469
54,469
500
500
12,75,869
EMI@27,423/mo
EMI@27,423/mo
Add to Compare
Close

