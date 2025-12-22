KIA Seltos Mileage

Practical SUV with Decent Looks and Comfort

I've been driving the Kia Seltos HTE (O) 1.5 Petrol MT for a few months now, and overall, it delivers a fairly balanced experience. The styling is simple and practical—nothing too eye-catching in the base variant. While it offers decent road presence, it lacks the premium touches found in the higher trims.The engine performs well for daily city commutes. It’s smooth and refined, but on highways, especially with passengers, it feels a bit underpowered. Gear shifts are manageable, though slightly notchy at times. Mileage is decent — I get around 12–13 kmpl in the city and 15–16 kmpl on highways. The car feels stable and comfortable even on longer drives. However, the base variant misses out on several essential features, which feels like a drawback for the price point. Kia’s service support has been responsive and hassle-free so far, which is a plus. Overall, if you're looking for a simple, reliable SUV for daily use with moderate styling and comfort, this variant does the job, though it may leave you wanting more in terms of features.

By: Monish Muralidhar ( Jul 21, 2025 )