Seltos is a 5 seater SUV which has 39 variants. The price of Seltos HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel MT in Delhi is Rs. 21.81 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel MT is 50 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.5l CRDi VGT
Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres
BootSpace: 433 litres
Mileage of HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel MT is 20.7 kmpl.