|Engine
|1493 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Seltos HTX Diesel, equipped with a 1.5l CRDi VGT and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹20.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Seltos offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Seltos HTX Diesel is available in 10 colour options: Glacier White Pearl, Ivory Silver Gloss, Pewter Olive, Frost Blue, Matte Graphite, Morning Haze, Aurora Black Pearl, Magma Red, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey.
The Seltos HTX Diesel is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Seltos's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Hyundai Creta priced between ₹10.79 Lakhs - 20.2 Lakhs.
The Seltos HTX Diesel has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Average Speed.