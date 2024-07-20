Seltos is a 5 seater SUV which has 39 variants. The price of Seltos HTX 1.5 Petrol MT in Delhi is Rs. 17.49 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission ofSeltos is a 5 seater SUV which has 39 variants. The price of Seltos HTX 1.5 Petrol MT in Delhi is Rs. 17.49 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of HTX 1.5 Petrol MT is 50 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Cruise Control and specs like:
Engine Type: G1.5 MPi
Max Torque: 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres
BootSpace: 433 litres
Mileage of HTX 1.5 Petrol MT is 17 kmpl.