Kia Seltos HTK Plus 1.5 iMT

17.32 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kia Seltos Key Specs
Engine1482 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Seltos HTK Plus 1.5 iMT Latest Updates

Seltos is a 5 seater SUV which has 22 variants. The price of Seltos HTK Plus 1.5 iMT in Delhi is Rs. 17.32 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: G1.5 T-GDi
  • Max Torque: 253 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Clutchless Manual (IMT) - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres
  • BootSpace: 433 litres
    Kia Seltos HTK Plus 1.5 iMT Price

    HTK Plus 1.5 iMT
    ₹17.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    14,99,900
    RTO
    1,61,990
    Insurance
    69,223
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    17,31,613
    EMI@37,219/mo
    Kia Seltos HTK Plus 1.5 iMT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    G1.5 T-GDi
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Electric Motor
    No
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    253 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Transmission
    Clutchless Manual (IMT) - 6 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    158 bhp @ 5500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    205 / 65 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    205 / 65 R16
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    433 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    50 litres
    Length
    4365 mm
    Wheelbase
    2610 mm
    Height
    1620 mm
    Width
    1800 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Manual
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    Halogen Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Fog Lights
    Halogen Projector on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    8 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    NCAP Rating
    3 Star (Global NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Kia Seltos HTK Plus 1.5 iMT EMI
    EMI33,497 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    15,58,451
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    15,58,451
    Interest Amount
    4,51,380
    Payable Amount
    20,09,831

    Kia Seltos other Variants

    HTE 1.5
    ₹12.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,89,900
    RTO
    1,20,990
    Insurance
    54,134
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,65,524
    EMI@27,201/mo
    HTE 1.5 Diesel iMT
    ₹14.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    HTK 1.5
    ₹14.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    HTK Plus 1.5
    ₹15.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    HTK 1.5 Diesel iMT
    ₹16.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT
    ₹17.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    HTX 1.5
    ₹17.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    HTX 1.5 CVT
    ₹19.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT
    ₹19.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    HTX 1.5 Diesel iMT
    ₹19.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    HTX 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹21.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    HTX Plus 1.5 iMT
    ₹21.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    HTX Plus 1.5 DCT
    ₹22.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    GTX Plus (S) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
    ₹22.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    GTX Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹22.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    X Line (S) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
    ₹22.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    X Line (S) 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹23.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    GTX Plus 1.5 DCT
    ₹22.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹23.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    X Line 1.5 DCT
    ₹23.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    X Line 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹23.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Kia Seltos Alternatives

    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero B6 Opt

    9.78 - 10.79 Lakhs
    Seltos vs Bolero
    MG Astor

    MG Astor Smart 1.3 Turbo AT

    9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs
    Seltos vs Astor
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Citroen C3 Aircross Max 1.2 7 STR

    9.99 - 12.34 Lakhs
    Seltos vs C3 Aircross

    Popular Kia Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming

    • Kia Sonet

      6.79 - 13.35 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • Kia EV6

      59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • Kia Carens

      8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    View all  Kia Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
