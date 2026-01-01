|Engine
|1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Seltos HTK Opt iVT, equipped with a SmartStream G1.5 and Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹17.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Seltos offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Seltos HTK Opt iVT is available in 10 colour options: Glacier White Pearl, Ivory Silver Gloss, Pewter Olive, Frost Blue, Matte Graphite, Morning Haze, Aurora Black Pearl, Magma Red, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey.
The Seltos HTK Opt iVT is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm and 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.
In the Seltos's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Hyundai Creta priced between ₹10.79 Lakhs - 20.2 Lakhs.
The Seltos HTK Opt iVT has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Average Speed.