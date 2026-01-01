|Engine
|1493 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Seltos HTK Opt Diesel, equipped with a 1.5l CRDi VGT and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹18.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Seltos offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Seltos HTK Opt Diesel is available in 10 colour options: Glacier White Pearl, Ivory Silver Gloss, Pewter Olive, Frost Blue, Matte Graphite, Morning Haze, Aurora Black Pearl, Magma Red, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey.
The Seltos HTK Opt Diesel is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Seltos's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Hyundai Creta priced between ₹10.79 Lakhs - 20.2 Lakhs.
The Seltos HTK Opt Diesel has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Rear Defogger, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Instantaneous Consumption.