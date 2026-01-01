|Engine
|1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Seltos HTE Opt, equipped with a SmartStream G1.5 and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹14.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Seltos offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Seltos HTE Opt is available in 10 colour options: Glacier White Pearl, Ivory Silver Gloss, Pewter Olive, Frost Blue, Matte Graphite, Morning Haze, Aurora Black Pearl, Magma Red, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey.
The Seltos HTE Opt is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm and 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.
In the Seltos's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Hyundai Creta priced between ₹10.79 Lakhs - 20.2 Lakhs.
The Seltos HTE Opt has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and Low Fuel Level Warning.