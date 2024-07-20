HT Auto

Kia Seltos HTE 1.5 Petrol MT

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Kia Seltos Front Left Side
1/17
Kia Seltos Front Right Side
2/17
Kia Seltos Hill Assist
3/17
Kia Seltos Right Side View
4/17
Kia Seltos Grille
5/17
Kia Seltos Headlight
View all Images
6/17
4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
12.52 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Mileage17 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Seltos specs and features

Seltos HTE 1.5 Petrol MT Latest Updates

Seltos is a 5 seater SUV which has 39 variants. The price of Seltos HTE 1.5 Petrol MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 12.52 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &

  • Engine Type: G1.5 MPi
  • Max Torque: 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres
  • BootSpace: 433 litres
    • Mileage of HTE 1.5 Petrol MT is 17 kmpl....Read More

    Kia Seltos HTE 1.5 Petrol MT Price

    HTE 1.5 Petrol MT
    ₹12.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,89,900
    RTO
    1,12,990
    Insurance
    48,489
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,51,879
    EMI@26,908/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Kia Seltos HTE 1.5 Petrol MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    G1.5 MPi
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Electric Motor
    No
    Driving Range
    850 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    17 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    205 / 65 R16
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    205 / 65 R16
    Length
    4365 mm
    Wheelbase
    2610 mm
    Height
    1620 mm
    Width
    1800 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    433 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    50 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Parking Assist
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    With Key
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Internally Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Silver
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Headlights
    Halogen Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    4
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    No
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    2 Din
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    No
    Display
    Digital Display
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    ADAS
    No
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    3 Star (Global NCAP)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Kia Seltos HTE 1.5 Petrol MT EMI
    EMI24,217 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    11,26,691
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    11,26,691
    Interest Amount
    3,26,328
    Payable Amount
    14,53,019

    Kia Seltos other Variants

    HTE 1.5
    ₹12.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,89,900
    RTO
    1,12,990
    Insurance
    47,825
    Save upto 70% on insurance with coverfox.comKnow more
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,51,215
    EMI@26,893/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    HTE 1.5 Diesel iMT
    ₹14.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTK 1.5
    ₹13.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTK 1.5 Petrol MT
    ₹14.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTE 1.5 Diesel MT
    ₹14.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTK Plus 1.5
    ₹15.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTK 1.5 Diesel iMT
    ₹15.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTK 1.5 Diesel MT
    ₹16.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTK Plus 1.5 Petrol MT
    ₹16.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT
    ₹17.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTX 1.5
    ₹17.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTX 1.5 Petrol MT
    ₹17.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTK Plus 1.5 Petrol CVT
    ₹17.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT
    ₹17.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel MT
    ₹18.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTX 1.5 CVT
    ₹18.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    HTX 1.5 Petrol CVT
    ₹19.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    HTX 1.5 Diesel MT
    ₹19.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹19.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    HTX 1.5 Diesel iMT
    ₹19.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTX 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹21.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT Dual Tone
    ₹21.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    View breakup
    HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel MT
    ₹21.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT
    ₹21.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT
    ₹22.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone
    ₹22.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    GTX Plus (S) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
    ₹22.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    GTX Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹22.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    X Line (S) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
    ₹22.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    X Line (S) 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹22.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
    ₹22.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    GTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
    ₹22.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹23.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    GTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone
    ₹23.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone
    ₹23.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    X Line 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
    ₹23.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    X Line 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹23.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Kia Seltos Alternatives

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta E 1.5 Petrol

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    SeltosvsCreta
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR

    13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    SeltosvsXUV700
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar LX Hard Top Petrol AT RWD

    11.35 - 17.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    SeltosvsThar
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR

    13.6 - 24.54 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    SeltosvsScorpio-N
    MG Hector

    MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT

    13.99 - 22.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    SeltosvsHector

    Popular SUV Cars

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Creta Price in Delhi
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Nexon Price in Delhi
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700 Price in Delhi
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Fortuner Price in Delhi
    Land Rover Range Rover

    Land Rover Range Rover

    2.39 - 4.17 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Range Rover Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars

    Popular Kia Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    • rhs image

      Kia Sonet

      7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      Kia EV6

      60.95 - 65.95 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      Kia Carens

      8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    View all  Kia Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Tata Altroz Racer

    Tata Altroz Racer

    9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

    3.3 - 3.8 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

    3.35 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Isuzu V-Cross

    Isuzu V-Cross

    25.52 - 30.96 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.35 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Tata Nexon CNG

    Tata Nexon CNG

    9.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024

    Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    MINI Cooper S 2024

    MINI Cooper S 2024

    47 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Curvv

    Tata Curvv

    15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details