Kia Seltos Front Right Side
1/12
Kia Seltos Front View
2/12
Kia Seltos Grille
3/12
Kia Seltos Headlight
4/12
Kia Seltos Rear Right Side
5/12
Kia Seltos Right Side View
6/12

Kia Seltos HTE

12.76 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kia Seltos Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Seltos HTE

Seltos HTE Prices

The Seltos HTE, equipped with a SmartStream G1.5 and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹12.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Seltos HTE Mileage

All variants of the Seltos offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Seltos HTE Colours

The Seltos HTE is available in 10 colour options: Glacier White Pearl, Ivory Silver Gloss, Pewter Olive, Frost Blue, Matte Graphite, Morning Haze, Aurora Black Pearl, Magma Red, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey.

Seltos HTE Engine and Transmission

The Seltos HTE is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 6300-144 rpm and 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.

Seltos HTE vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Seltos's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Hyundai Creta priced between ₹10.79 Lakhs - 20.2 Lakhs.

Seltos HTE Specs & Features

The Seltos HTE has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and Low Fuel Level Warning.

Kia Seltos HTE Price

Seltos HTE

₹12.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,99,000
RTO
1,21,900
Insurance
54,469
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,75,869
EMI@27,423/mo
Kia Seltos HTE Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
SmartStream G1.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300-144 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4460 mm
Wheelbase
2690 mm
Height
1635 mm
Width
1830 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
447 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
47 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control,
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
No
One Touch -Down
Driver
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body-Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch - Up
Driver

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Kia Seltos HTE EMI
EMI24,681 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
11,48,282
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
11,48,282
Interest Amount
3,32,582
Payable Amount
14,80,864

Kia Seltos other Variants

Seltos HTE Opt

₹14.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,09,000
RTO
1,32,900
Insurance
58,517
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,00,917
EMI@30,111/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Seltos HTE Diesel

₹14.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,59,000
RTO
1,69,375
Insurance
60,357
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,89,232
EMI@32,009/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTE Opt TGDi iMT

₹14.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,89,000
RTO
1,40,900
Insurance
61,461
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,91,861
EMI@32,066/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK

₹15.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,09,000
RTO
1,42,900
Insurance
62,198
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,14,598
EMI@32,555/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTE Opt iVT

₹15.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,39,000
RTO
1,45,900
Insurance
63,302
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,48,702
EMI@33,288/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTE Opt Diesel

₹16.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,69,000
RTO
1,83,125
Insurance
64,406
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,17,031
EMI@34,756/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK TGDi iMT

₹16.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,89,000
RTO
1,50,900
Insurance
65,142
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,05,542
EMI@34,509/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK Opt

₹16.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,19,000
RTO
1,53,900
Insurance
66,246
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,39,646
EMI@35,242/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK iVT

₹16.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,39,000
RTO
1,55,900
Insurance
66,982
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,62,382
EMI@35,731/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK Diesel

₹17.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,69,000
RTO
1,95,625
Insurance
68,086
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,33,211
EMI@37,253/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTE Opt Diesel AT

₹17.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,99,000
RTO
1,99,375
Insurance
69,190
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,68,065
EMI@38,003/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK Opt TGDi iMT

₹17.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,99,000
RTO
1,61,900
Insurance
69,190
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,30,590
EMI@37,197/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK Opt iVT

₹17.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,49,000
RTO
1,70,900
Insurance
71,030
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,91,430
EMI@38,505/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX

₹18.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,59,000
RTO
1,71,900
Insurance
71,398
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,02,798
EMI@38,749/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK Opt Diesel

₹18.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,79,000
RTO
2,13,375
Insurance
72,134
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,65,009
EMI@40,086/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK Diesel AT

₹18.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
2,15,875
Insurance
72,870
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,88,245
EMI@40,586/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK Opt TGDi DCT

₹18.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,29,000
RTO
1,78,900
Insurance
73,974
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,82,374
EMI@40,460/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX A

₹19.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,69,000
RTO
1,82,900
Insurance
75,446
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,27,846
EMI@41,437/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX iVT

₹19.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,89,000
RTO
1,84,900
Insurance
76,182
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,50,582
EMI@41,926/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTK Opt Diesel AT

₹20.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,09,000
RTO
2,29,625
Insurance
76,918
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,16,043
EMI@43,333/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX Diesel

₹20.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,19,000
RTO
2,30,875
Insurance
77,286
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,27,661
EMI@43,582/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX TGDi DCT

₹20.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,69,000
RTO
1,92,900
Insurance
79,127
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,41,527
EMI@43,880/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX A iVT

₹20.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,99,000
RTO
1,95,900
Insurance
80,231
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,75,631
EMI@44,613/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX A Diesel

₹21.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,29,000
RTO
2,44,625
Insurance
81,335
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,55,460
EMI@46,329/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX iVT

₹21.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,39,000
RTO
1,99,900
Insurance
81,703
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,21,103
EMI@45,591/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos X-Line iVT

₹21.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,39,000
RTO
1,99,900
Insurance
81,703
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,21,103
EMI@45,591/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX Diesel AT

₹21.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,49,000
RTO
2,47,125
Insurance
82,071
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,78,696
EMI@46,829/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX A TGDi DCT

₹21.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,79,000
RTO
2,03,900
Insurance
83,175
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,66,575
EMI@46,568/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX TGDi DCT

₹22.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,19,000
RTO
2,07,900
Insurance
84,647
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,12,047
EMI@47,546/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos X-Line TGDi DCT

₹22.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,19,000
RTO
2,07,900
Insurance
84,647
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,12,047
EMI@47,546/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX A iVT

₹22.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,49,000
RTO
2,10,900
Insurance
85,751
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,46,151
EMI@48,279/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos X-Line A iVT

₹22.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,49,000
RTO
2,10,900
Insurance
85,751
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,46,151
EMI@48,279/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos HTX A Diesel AT

₹23.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,59,000
RTO
2,60,875
Insurance
86,119
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,06,494
EMI@49,576/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos X-Line Diesel AT

₹23.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,79,000
RTO
2,63,375
Insurance
86,855
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,29,730
EMI@50,075/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX Diesel AT

₹23.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,79,000
RTO
2,63,375
Insurance
86,855
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,29,730
EMI@50,075/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos X-Line A Diesel AT

₹23.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,000
RTO
2,65,875
Insurance
87,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,52,966
EMI@50,574/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos X-Line A TGDi DCT

₹23.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,000
RTO
2,15,900
Insurance
87,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,02,991
EMI@49,500/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX A TGDi DCT

₹23.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,000
RTO
2,15,900
Insurance
87,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,02,991
EMI@49,500/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Seltos GTX A Diesel AT

₹23.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,19,000
RTO
2,65,875
Insurance
87,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,72,966
EMI@51,004/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

