|Engine
|1482 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Seltos GTX TGDi DCT, equipped with a Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi and Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹22.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Seltos offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Seltos GTX TGDi DCT is available in 10 colour options: Glacier White Pearl, Ivory Silver Gloss, Pewter Olive, Frost Blue, Matte Graphite, Morning Haze, Aurora Black Pearl, Magma Red, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey.
The Seltos GTX TGDi DCT is powered by a 1482 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 158 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 253 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Seltos's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Hyundai Creta priced between ₹10.79 Lakhs - 20.2 Lakhs.
The Seltos GTX TGDi DCT has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Average Speed.