|Engine
|1493 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Seltos GTX A Diesel AT, equipped with a 1.5l CRDi VGT and Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹23.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Seltos offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Seltos GTX A Diesel AT is available in 10 colour options: Glacier White Pearl, Ivory Silver Gloss, Pewter Olive, Frost Blue, Matte Graphite, Morning Haze, Aurora Black Pearl, Magma Red, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey.
The Seltos GTX A Diesel AT is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Seltos's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Hyundai Creta priced between ₹10.79 Lakhs - 20.2 Lakhs.
The Seltos GTX A Diesel AT has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Speed and Average Fuel Consumption.