Kia Seltos Gravity 1.5 Petrol MT

4 out of 5
Kia Seltos Front Left Side
Kia Seltos Front Right Side
Kia Seltos Hill Assist
Kia Seltos Right Side View
Kia Seltos Grille
Kia Seltos Headlight
4 out of 5
19.21 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kia Seltos Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Mileage17 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Seltos specs and features

Seltos Gravity 1.5 Petrol MT Latest Updates

Seltos is a 5 seater SUV which has 31 variants. The price of Seltos Gravity 1.5 Petrol MT in Delhi is Rs. 19.21 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: G1.5 MPi
  • Max Torque: 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres
  • BootSpace: 433 litres
    • Mileage of Gravity 1.5 Petrol MT is 17 kmpl....Read More

    Kia Seltos Gravity 1.5 Petrol MT Price

    Gravity 1.5 Petrol MT
    ₹19.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    16,62,900
    RTO
    1,82,290
    Insurance
    75,222
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    19,20,912
    EMI@41,288/mo
    Kia Seltos Gravity 1.5 Petrol MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    G1.5 MPi
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Electric Motor
    No
    Driving Range
    850 km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    17 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 60 R17
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 60 R17
    Length
    4365 mm
    Wheelbase
    2610 mm
    Height
    1645 mm
    Width
    1800 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    433 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    50 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Auto Folding
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Manual
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    8
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    10.25 inch
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    3 Star (Global NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Black & Indigo Pera
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Kia Seltos Gravity 1.5 Petrol MT EMI
    EMI37,159 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    17,28,820
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    17,28,820
    Interest Amount
    5,00,725
    Payable Amount
    22,29,545

    Kia Seltos other Variants

    HTE 1.5 Petrol MT
    ₹12.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,89,900
    RTO
    1,12,990
    Insurance
    48,489
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,51,879
    EMI@26,908/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    HTK 1.5 Petrol MT
    ₹14.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTE 1.5 Diesel MT
    ₹14.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTK 1.5 Diesel MT
    ₹16.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTK Plus 1.5 Petrol MT
    ₹16.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTX 1.5 Petrol MT
    ₹17.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTK Plus 1.5 Petrol CVT
    ₹17.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT
    ₹18.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel MT
    ₹18.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTX 1.5 Petrol CVT
    ₹19.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹20.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    HTX 1.5 Diesel MT
    ₹20.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTX 1.5 Diesel iMT
    ₹20.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Gravity 1.5 Petrol CVT
    ₹20.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Gravity 1.5 Diesel MT
    ₹21.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTX 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹21.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT
    ₹21.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel MT
    ₹22.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT
    ₹22.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    GTX 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
    ₹21.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    GTX 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹22.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    GTX Plus (S) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
    ₹22.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    GTX Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹22.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    X Line (S) 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹22.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    X Line (S) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
    ₹22.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
    ₹22.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    GTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
    ₹22.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹23.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    X Line 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
    ₹23.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    X Line 1.5 Diesel AT
    ₹24.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    View all
     Popular SUV Cars

    View all  Kia Cars

