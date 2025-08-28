Kia Seltos 2026 is priced at Rs. 12 - 21 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
Kia Seltos 2026 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1497 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.
Kia Seltos 2026 rivals are Mahindra Thar, Honda Elevate, Renault Bigster, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.
Kia Seltos 2026 offers a 5 Seater configuration.
Category Average: 1498.0 cc
Seltos 2026: 1497.0 cc
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
The Kia Seltos 2026 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 12-21 Lakhs.
The Kia Seltos 2026 is expected to launch in Mar 2026, introducing a new addition to the 1497 cc segment.
The Kia Seltos 2026 features a 1497 cc engine. It has a manual transmission.
The Kia Seltos 2026 faces competition from the likes of Mahindra Thar and Honda Elevate in the 1497 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
