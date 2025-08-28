Seltos 2026ImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Kia Seltos 2026
KIA Seltos 2026

₹12 - 21 Lakhs*Expected price
Kia Seltos 2026 Price:

Kia Seltos 2026 is priced at Rs. 12 - 21 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Kia Seltos 2026?

Kia Seltos 2026 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1497 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Kia Seltos 2026?

Kia Seltos 2026 rivals are Mahindra Thar, Honda Elevate, Renault Bigster, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

What is the Seating Capacity of Kia Seltos 2026?

Kia Seltos 2026 offers a 5 Seater configuration.

Seltos 2026 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1498.0 cc

Seltos 2026: 1497.0 cc

Kia Seltos 2026 Visual Comparison

Kia Seltos 2026
Honda Elevate
Front Left Side
Kia Seltos 2026 Alternatives

Mahindra Thar

11.5 - 17.62 Lakhs
Honda Elevate

11.91 - 16.93 Lakhs
Renault Bigster

13 - 18 Lakhs
MG Astor

11.48 - 17.73 Lakhs
Volkswagen Taigun

11.8 - 19.83 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

11.42 - 20.68 Lakhs
Kia Seltos 2026 Images

Kia Seltos 2026 Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
TransmissionManual
Engine1497 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Kia Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Speedingo India
Plot No.- 77, FIE, Patparganj Industrial Area, Patparganj Industrial Area, East Delhi, Opposite EDM Mall, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9555125125
Allied Kia
Connaught Place, No.5 Scindia House, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
+91 - 8047363017
Sparsh Kia
A-16, Next To Haldiram Motinagar, Main Najafgarh Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
+91 - 7428380700
Frontier Automobiles
Safdarjung Enclave, A2/8, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
+91 - 9873943152
Lohia Kia
B 95, Wazirpur, Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110052
+91 - 8929294444
Jayanti Kia
Lajpat Nagar 2, B-33, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
+91 - 7290070428
Popular Kia Cars

Kia Seltos 2026 FAQs

What is the expected price of Kia Seltos 2026?

The Kia Seltos 2026 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 12-21 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Kia Seltos 2026?

The Kia Seltos 2026 is expected to launch in Mar 2026, introducing a new addition to the 1497 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Kia Seltos 2026?

The Kia Seltos 2026 features a 1497 cc engine. It has a manual transmission.

Which are the competitors of Kia Seltos 2026?

The Kia Seltos 2026 faces competition from the likes of Mahindra Thar and Honda Elevate in the 1497 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

