Kia Seltos [2024-2026] Specifications

Kia Seltos [2024-2026] comes in thirteen petrol variant and eleven diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17-20.7 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Seltos [2024-2026] measures 4,365 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. A five-seat model, Kia Seltos [2024-2026] sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less