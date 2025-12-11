hamburger icon
Seltos [2024-2026]MileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
Kia Seltos [2024-2026] Front Right Side
1/20
Kia Seltos [2024-2026] Front Left Side
2/20
Kia Seltos [2024-2026] Front Left Side 1
3/20
Kia Seltos [2024-2026] Front Right Side 1
4/20
Kia Seltos [2024-2026] Grille
5/20

Kia Seltos [2024-2026] Specifications

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
10.79 - 19.81 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Kia Seltos [2024-2026]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Kia Seltos [2024-2026] Specs

Kia Seltos [2024-2026] comes in thirteen petrol variant and eleven diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17-20.7 kmpl kmpl, depending ...Read More

Kia Seltos [2024-2026] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
X Line 1.5 Diesel AT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5l CRDi VGT
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4365 mm
Wheelbase
2610 mm
Height
1645 mm
Width
1800 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
433 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
8
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Sage Green / Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Kia Seltos [2024-2026] Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 18.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Hector Specs
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

10.77 - 19.72 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Grand Vitara Specs
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

12 - 21 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Kia Carens Clavis

Kia Carens Clavis

11.08 - 20.71 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Carens Clavis Specs
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

10.95 - 19.76 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Urban Cruiser Hyryder Specs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Sierra Specs

Kia Seltos [2024-2026] Related News

View all
 Kia Seltos [2024-2026] Related News

Kia Seltos [2024-2026] Variants & Price List

Kia Seltos [2024-2026] price starts at ₹ 10.79 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 19.81 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Seltos [2024-2026] comes in 24 variants. Kia Seltos [2024-2026]'s top variant is X Line 1.5 Diesel AT

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Seltos [2024-2026] HTE (O) 1.5 Petrol MT
10.79 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Seltos [2024-2026] HTE (O) 1.5 Diesel MT
12.32 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Seltos [2024-2026] HTK (O) 1.5 Petrol MT
12.57 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Seltos [2024-2026] HTK 1.5 Petrol MT
12.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Seltos [2024-2026] HTK 1.5 Diesel MT
13.6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Seltos [2024-2026] HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Petrol MT
13.93 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Seltos [2024-2026] HTK (O) 1.5 Diesel MT
14.07 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Seltos [2024-2026] HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT
15.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Seltos [2024-2026] HTX 1.5 Petrol MT
15.24 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Seltos [2024-2026] HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT
15.24 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Seltos [2024-2026] HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT
15.43 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Seltos [2024-2026] HTX (O) 1.5 Petrol MT
16.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Seltos [2024-2026] HTX 1.5 Petrol CVT
16.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Seltos [2024-2026] HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel AT
16.65 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Seltos [2024-2026] HTX 1.5 Diesel MT
16.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Seltos [2024-2026] HTX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT
17.44 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Seltos [2024-2026] HTX (O) 1.5 Diesel MT
17.74 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Seltos [2024-2026] HTX 1.5 Diesel AT
18.02 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Seltos [2024-2026] GTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
19.27 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Seltos [2024-2026] GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT
19.27 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Seltos [2024-2026] GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone
19.46 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Seltos [2024-2026] GTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone
19.46 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Seltos [2024-2026] X Line 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
19.81 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Seltos [2024-2026] X Line 1.5 Diesel AT
19.81 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer:The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Kia Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Kia Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra XUV 7XO

Mahindra XUV 7XO

13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs
Check Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.99 - 20.19 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.49 - 24.34 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

12 - 21 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MG Majestor

MG Majestor

40 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details