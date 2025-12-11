Kia Seltos [2024-2026] Specifications

Kia Seltos [2024-2026] comes in thirteen petrol variant and eleven diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17-20.7 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Seltos [2024-2026] measures 4,365 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. A five-seat model, Kia Seltos [2024-2026] sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Kia Seltos [2024-2026] price starts at ₹ 10.79 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 19.81 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Seltos [2024-2026] comes in 24 variants. Kia Seltos [2024-2026]'s top variant is X Line 1.5 Diesel AT
Seltos [2024-2026] HTE (O) 1.5 Petrol MT
₹10.79 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Seltos [2024-2026] HTE (O) 1.5 Diesel MT
₹12.32 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Seltos [2024-2026] HTK (O) 1.5 Petrol MT
₹12.57 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Seltos [2024-2026] HTK 1.5 Petrol MT
₹12.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Seltos [2024-2026] HTK 1.5 Diesel MT
₹13.6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Seltos [2024-2026] HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Petrol MT
₹13.93 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Seltos [2024-2026] HTK (O) 1.5 Diesel MT
₹14.07 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Seltos [2024-2026] HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT
₹15.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Seltos [2024-2026] HTX 1.5 Petrol MT
₹15.24 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Seltos [2024-2026] HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT
₹15.24 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Seltos [2024-2026] HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT
₹15.43 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Seltos [2024-2026] HTX (O) 1.5 Petrol MT
₹16.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Seltos [2024-2026] HTX 1.5 Petrol CVT
₹16.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Seltos [2024-2026] HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel AT
₹16.65 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Seltos [2024-2026] HTX 1.5 Diesel MT
₹16.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Seltos [2024-2026] HTX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT
₹17.44 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Seltos [2024-2026] HTX (O) 1.5 Diesel MT
₹17.74 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Seltos [2024-2026] HTX 1.5 Diesel AT
₹18.02 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Seltos [2024-2026] GTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
₹19.27 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Seltos [2024-2026] GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT
₹19.27 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Seltos [2024-2026] GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone
₹19.46 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Seltos [2024-2026] GTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone
₹19.46 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Seltos [2024-2026] X Line 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
₹19.81 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Seltos [2024-2026] X Line 1.5 Diesel AT
₹19.81 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
