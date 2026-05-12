Kia Seltos: Overview

The Kia Seltos is a mid-size SUV that made its debut in the Indian market in 2019 as part of the South Korean carmaker’s expanding product lineup. Positioned in the highly competitive compact SUV segment, it quickly gained popularity due to its design, feature-loaded variants, and multiple powertrain options. It received a comprehensive facelift in 2023, which brought along Level-2 ADAS, a new turbo-petrol engine, and cosmetic updates.

As of last month, bookings for the Seltos continued to register strong numbers, reaffirming its status as one of Kia India’s best-selling models. The SUV is now available in nine trims across HT Line, GT Line, and X-Line variants, with multiple petrol and diesel engine options paired with manual, iMT, or automatic gearboxes. Fuel efficiency ranges between 17 kmpl and 20.7 kmpl as per ARAI figures, while key highlights include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, six airbags, and advanced driver assistance features. The top-spec X-Line variant also gets a unique matte graphite finish and exclusive design elements.

Kia Seltos: Price

The Kia Seltos price in India starts at ₹11.18 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base HTE variant and goes up to ₹20.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec X-Line. The GTX+ variant, positioned just below the X-Line, is priced at ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With a wide price range, the Seltos SUV caters to both entry-level and feature-focused buyers looking for a versatile urban vehicle.

Kia Seltos: Variants

The Kia Seltos is offered in a total of 9 trims spread across three variant lines: HT Line, GT Line, and X-Line. The base variant is the HTE, while the X-Line sits at the top of the lineup. Transmission options include manual, iMT, and automatic choices depending on the engine. The X-Line gets exclusive design elements such as a matte graphite exterior finish, orange highlights, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Variant-wise features vary, with ADAS features starting from the GTX+ trim.

Kia Seltos: Colour Options

In terms of Kia Seltos colours, the SUV can be configured with Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Aurora Black Pearl, and Gravity Grey. The matte graphite finish is exclusive to the X-Line.

Kia Seltos: Mileage

Kia claims the SUV delivers an ARAI-claimed mileage of between 17 kmpl to 20.7 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Kia Seltos: Specs & Features

The Kia Seltos specifications include three engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 144 Nm, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit delivering 158 bhp and 253 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine offering 114 bhp and 250 Nm. Transmission options include manual, iMT, iVT, DCT, and a 6-speed torque converter for the diesel. The SUV features a 5-seater layout, 190 mm ground clearance, and a boot capacity of 433 litres. Key features include a 10.25-inch infotainment display with connected tech, dual-zone automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, air purifier, and an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat. Safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, ISOFIX mounts, and Level-2 ADAS with 19 advanced driver assistance functions.

Kia Seltos: Offers & Deals

Kia India is currently offering benefits of up to ₹1.37 lakh to customers based in Kerala during this Onam 2025.

Kia Seltos: Rivals

The Kia Seltos SUV competes in the mid-size SUV segment and goes up against models like the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and Honda Elevate, among others.