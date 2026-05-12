Kia Seltos [2024-2026] Key Specs
- Engine1482 - 1497 cc
- Mileage17 kmpl
- Power113 - 158 bhp
- FuelPetrol | Diesel
- Max Torque144 - 253 Nm
The Kia Seltos is a mid-size SUV that made its debut in the Indian market in 2019 as part of the South Korean carmaker’s expanding product lineup. Positioned in the highly competitive compact SUV segment, it quickly gained popularity due to its design, feature-loaded variants, and multiple powertrain options. It received a comprehensive facelift in 2023, which brought along Level-2 ADAS, a new turbo-petrol engine, and cosmetic updates.
As of last month, bookings for the Seltos continued to register strong numbers, reaffirming its status as one of Kia India’s best-selling models. The SUV is now available in nine trims across HT Line, GT Line, and X-Line variants, with multiple petrol and diesel engine options paired with manual, iMT, or automatic gearboxes. Fuel efficiency ranges between 17 kmpl and 20.7 kmpl as per ARAI figures, while key highlights include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, six airbags, and advanced driver assistance features. The top-spec X-Line variant also gets a unique matte graphite finish and exclusive design elements.
The Kia Seltos price in India starts at ₹11.18 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base HTE variant and goes up to ₹20.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec X-Line. The GTX+ variant, positioned just below the X-Line, is priced at ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With a wide price range, the Seltos SUV caters to both entry-level and feature-focused buyers looking for a versatile urban vehicle.
The Kia Seltos is offered in a total of 9 trims spread across three variant lines: HT Line, GT Line, and X-Line. The base variant is the HTE, while the X-Line sits at the top of the lineup. Transmission options include manual, iMT, and automatic choices depending on the engine. The X-Line gets exclusive design elements such as a matte graphite exterior finish, orange highlights, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Variant-wise features vary, with ADAS features starting from the GTX+ trim.
In terms of Kia Seltos colours, the SUV can be configured with Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Aurora Black Pearl, and Gravity Grey. The matte graphite finish is exclusive to the X-Line.
Kia claims the SUV delivers an ARAI-claimed mileage of between 17 kmpl to 20.7 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Kia Seltos specifications include three engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 144 Nm, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit delivering 158 bhp and 253 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine offering 114 bhp and 250 Nm. Transmission options include manual, iMT, iVT, DCT, and a 6-speed torque converter for the diesel. The SUV features a 5-seater layout, 190 mm ground clearance, and a boot capacity of 433 litres. Key features include a 10.25-inch infotainment display with connected tech, dual-zone automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, air purifier, and an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat. Safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, ISOFIX mounts, and Level-2 ADAS with 19 advanced driver assistance functions.
Kia India is currently offering benefits of up to ₹1.37 lakh to customers based in Kerala during this Onam 2025.
The Kia Seltos SUV competes in the mid-size SUV segment and goes up against models like the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and Honda Elevate, among others.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Kia Seltos [2024-2026]
|Rs. 10.79 LakhsOnwards
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|-
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|Manual, Automatic
|Compact SUV
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|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
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|MG Hector
|Rs. 11.99 LakhsOnwards
|141 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|587 litres
|4699 mm
|1835 mm
|1760 mm
|-
|Seltos [2024-2026]VSHector
|Tata Sierra
|Rs. 11.49 LakhsOnwards
|116 bhp
|280 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|205 mm
|622 litres
|4340 mm
|1841 mm
|1715 mm
|5.3 metres
|Seltos [2024-2026]VSSierra
|Volkswagen Taigun
|Rs. 10.99 LakhsOnwards
|148bhp
|250Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|385 Litres
|4221 mm
|1760 mm
|1612 mm
|5.05 m
|Seltos [2024-2026]VSTaigun
|Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
|Rs. 10.99 LakhsOnwards
|91 bhp
|122 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|210 mm
|265 litres
|4365 mm
|1795 mm
|1645 mm
|5.4 metres
|Seltos [2024-2026]VSUrban Cruiser Hyryder
|Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
|Rs. 10.77 LakhsOnwards
|91 bhp
|122 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|210 mm
|265 litres
|4345 mm
|1795 mm
|1645 mm
|5.4 metres
|Seltos [2024-2026]VSGrand Vitara
Kia Seltos SUV has had a solid run in the Indian car market despite being one of the newer offerings in the highly lucrative and highly competitive mid-size SUV space. That Seltos holds a very special place in the Kia India lineup is evident from the fact that it was the debut model for the company when it came calling back in 2019. Earlier this year, Seltos surpassed the key milestone of five lakh units in sales, another testament to its popularity.
The updated Seltos sticks to its core strengths of looking very sporty while now offering even more features in the cabin. The real power punch is promised from the introduction of Level 2 ADAS and the debut of the 1.5-turbo petrol engine on the model. The recipe is just right for the momentum to continue but how does the 2023 Seltos fare in the real world?
Brands like Kia and Hyundai offer a whole lot of options to the customer in terms of engine, transmission, colours, styling, features and more. And while having the power of choice is great, it can be very complicated for the common buyer to pin down on just the right choice for him or her.
The 2023 Kia Seltos continues to be offered in as many as 18 variants across three broad trim lines - Tech Line, GT Line and the pinnacle X Line. Essentially, the X Line is the one that gets the matt finish on the body.
Features and styling updates varies from not just variant to variant within a specific trim line but between trim lines as well. For the sole purpose of clarity, one is advised to choose between the three engine and five transmission choices first before homing in on the trim and variant, if and where available.
The biggest strength of the updated Kia Seltos will continue to be its very sporty visual appeal from the outside. There are as many as eight single-tone colour options and two dual-tone hues, apart from the matte graphite on the X-Line. Of all of these, the new Pewter Olive shade is my personal favourite and looks extremely premium.
As for the major updates to the styling, the trademark tigernose front grille - with chrome or gloss blak outline - has grown in size and has an even more imposing presence on the face. Cutting across it from either ends are new design language of the DRLs, referred to by the company as Star Map LEDs. The LED head light units also elevate the visual appeal of the face while the design of the now four-point fog light system at the bottom is also new. The front grille and the air intakes now grow in size.
Depending on the trim and variant, the Seltos sits on 16, 17 and 18-inch alloy wheels. The crystal-cut black alloy wheel design has also been crafted with the sole purpose of adding to the aesthetic appeal of the vehicle. The character lines, creases and chrome underlining the windowline remain.
Over at the rear, the Seltos now gets an all-new design for the LED tail lights while an LED light bar yawns across the length of the trunk door. There is a prominent skid plate at the bottom (see pic below) and if opting for the GT or X Line trims, there are also two exhaust vents (see pic above).
Seltos was always a sporty-looking SUV and the confluence of all the fresh updates further elevates its appeal. It may not be for those who prefer a more conventionally-styled model but then again, Kia has always aimed for the crowd rather than the distinct.
|2023 Kia Seltos: Dimensions
|Length
|4,365 mm
|Width
|1,800 mm
|Height
|1,645 mm
|Fuel-tank capacity
|50 litres
The cabin of the Seltos continues to offer the same amount of space and comfort as was available in the preceding models. This means that while it is a great option for even five passengers, the relatively small rear windows remain unchanged. But a lot has changed in almost every other way.
Continuing with the over-arching ideas of offering a mile-long list of options to choose from, the 2023 Seltos gets multiple upholstery colour options depending on the trim line. The Tech Line can be had with Brown leatherette seats and Black interiors with Brown inserts - tacky for my personal senses. It can also be had with Black and Beige Leatherette seats with Black and Beige interiors, and Beige leatherette seats with Black and Beige interiors. There are all black interiors too with fabric seats. Then there is the GT Line with Black leatherette seats and all-Black interiors with White inserts. And the top-end X-Line comes with Sage Green Leatherette seats with all-Black interiors with Sage Green inserts.
In terms of features, the Seltos now gets its 10.25-inch main display and the 10.25-inch MID encapsulated in a stretched housing. This is across variants and trims although the functionalities, obviously, would differ. The display units are typically sharp and intuitive to use.
On top is a dual-pane sunroof while the other highlights include rain-sensing wipers, eight-way power adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, eight-speaker Bose sound system, D-shaped steering wheel with mounted controls, air-purification system, wireless phone charging, plenty of USB charging slots and plethora of storage spaces all around. Small details like rear window shade across variants is a good move.
The latest Kia Seltos is offered across three engine options - two petrol and one diesel. The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor continues to offer 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and an iVT. Then there is the 1.5-litre CRDi diesel motor that puts out 114 bhp and serves 250 Nm of torque. We did not get a chance to drive either of these in this review.
The spotlight, however, is clearly on the return of the turbo petrol motor, now in a 1.5-litre guise. This engine is paired to a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed DCT. There is a delicious dose of power and torque - 158 bhp and 253 Nm - and this is not just restricted to figures but manifests itself into performance in the real world.
The turbo petrol motor - paired with the seven-speed DCT - is the clear winner in the Seltos lineup, a romance made in automotive heaven. The power delivery is linear, yet strong, with the gearbox effortlessly working the right numbers in response to the intensity of throttle inputs. While the Eco drive mode has enough power to perform on highways, the Normal and Sport modes further elevate the spirit of the SUV.
But when the engine gets paired to the semi-automatic gearbox or iMT, it is a comparatively calmer experience where you would have to work the gearbox with precision to extract the performance of a similar nature. On its own, it is hardly shabby but it really has nothing on the much-acclaimed DCT.
Because triple-digit speeds are fairly easy for the Seltos, credit is due for a very firm grip on exterior noise because whether it is the engine or ambient sounds, not much manages to filter into the cabin of the Seltos. Keep a light grip on the throttle and the well-weighted steering and the Seltos pushes forward well while remaining planted for most parts.
And then there is the ADAS technology which seeks to be the cherry on the proverbial cake. I may personally continue doubting the feasibility of ADAS in Indian conditions but it is still billed as a key safety features by many. The Seltos makes use of one front camera and three radars - one in front and two at the rear - to offer as many as 17 safety and preventive drive highlights. During the course of this review, we put features like Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and Foward Collision Warning to the test and it worked precisely. Do note that all of these were done on an open and clear stretch of highway with a second Seltos review unit for testing.
Not every Kia move in India has paid it rich dividends. The Carnival was a big gamble while the EV6 is a flagship that is more a statement than a sales driver. The Sonet sub-compact SUV sells in good numbers but is not a leader in its segment. The Seltos, therefore, is the most formidable Kia India model and now with its slew of changes, updates and additions, emerges as a very, very solid option.
Compared to some of its rivals, the new Seltos still does not have certain highlights like all-wheel drive capabilities and/or strong hybrid technology. But enhancing its core strengths while also offering ADAS should hold it in very good stead in the market, at least till the time Hyundai updates its Creta in a similar manner.
Kia Seltos [2024-2026] is available in the 8 Colours in India.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Compact SUV
|Max Torque
|144-253 Nm
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Engine
|1482-1497 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
Kia Seltos [2024-2026] in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Kia Seltos [2024-2026]'s petrol variant is 17 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Kia Seltos [2024-2026] HTK 1.5 Petrol MT comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.
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