HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsKiaEV9On Road Price in Morbi

Kia EV9 On Road Price in Morbi

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Kia EV9 Front Left Side
1/17
Kia EV9 Front Left Side
2/17
Kia EV9 Front View
3/17
Kia EV9 Grille
4/17
Kia EV9 Left Side View
5/17
Kia EV9 Rear Right Side
View all Images
6/17
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.3 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Morbi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

EV9 Price in Morbi

Kia EV9 on road price in Morbi starts from Rs. 1.43 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD₹ 1.43 Crore
...Read More

Kia EV9 Variant Wise Price List in Morbi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
GT-Line AWD
₹1.43 Crore*On-Road Price
99.8 KWh,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
200 Kmph
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,90,000
RTO
8,29,400
Insurance
5,28,076
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
(Price not available in Morbi)
1,43,47,976
EMI@3,08,394/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Kia EV9 Alternatives

BMW X7

BMW X7

1.3 - 1.34 Cr
Check Latest Offers
X7 Price in Morbi
BMW iX

BMW iX

1.21 - 1.4 Cr
Check Latest Offers
iX Price in Morbi
UPCOMING
Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90

1.5 Cr Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron

99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr
Check Latest Offers
e-tron Price in Morbi
Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace

1.06 - 1.12 Cr
Check Latest Offers
I-Pace Price in Morbi
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.39 Cr
Check Latest Offers
EQE Price in Morbi

Popular Kia Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
  • rhs image

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Kia Sonet

    7.99 - 15.77 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Kia EV6

    60.95 - 65.95 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Kia Carnival

    63.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Kia Carens

    10.52 - 19.94 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  Kia Cars

Kia EV9 News

Kia EV9 is the new flagship vehicle for the brand. It will be competing against other luxury electric vehicles.
Kia EV9 brings its flagship electric SUV to India: 5 things to know
5 Oct 2024
The all-new Kia EV9 is a more family oriented luxury electric SUV whereas the BMW iX is meant for those who also want an more performance from their luxury electric SUV.
Kia EV9 vs BMW iX: Battle of the behemoths, specs, features and prices compared
5 Oct 2024
Kia has announced that it will launch an affordable electric car in India in 2025 which will be manufactured locally and meant for the mass market segment.
Find EV9 too costly? Kia promises an affordable electric car next for India
4 Oct 2024
Kia launched two big ticket models in India on October 3. The new generation Carnival (left) has been launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>63.90 lakh (ex-showroom) while EV9, the latest EV from the Korean auto giant, has been introduced at a whopping <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.29 crore (ex-showroom).
Auto recap, Oct 3: Kia launches new Carnival, EV9. Record bookings for Thar Roxx
4 Oct 2024
Kia EV9 will be the new flagship electric vehicle for the brand.
Kia EV9 launched at 1.29 crore, will offer 561 km of range
3 Oct 2024
View all
 Kia EV9 News

Kia EV9 Videos

Kia EV9 and KA4, or the new Carnival MPV, are among the biggest attractions at the Korean carmaker's pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023: New Carnival, EV9 and other showstoppers at Kia pavilion
13 Jan 2023
Kia EV9 Concept promises to be a futuristic EV with state-of-the-art design and technology.
Kia EV9 Concept EV: Key features you should know about
28 Dec 2022
Kia has launched the Carnival MPV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64 lakh (ex--showroom). The three-row MPV has returned to India after a gap of a year since the previous generation model was discontinued due to stricter emission norms.
Kia Carnival 2024 review: Does it command a business-class like price tag?
22 Oct 2024
Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
31 May 2024
The BYD Seal has been finally launched in India and the new offering arrives as a luxury electric sedan. This is BYD's third offering in India after e6 and Atto 3.
BYD Seal EV launched in India: Worry for Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6?
6 Mar 2024
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Top Electric Cars

View allPopular Electric Cars

Kia EV9 FAQs

The on-road price of Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Morbi is Rs. 1.43 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Morbi amount to Rs. 8.29 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kia EV9 in Morbi is Rs. 2.91 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Morbi are Rs. 5.28 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Morbi includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 1.30 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 8.29 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 5.28 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 1.43 Crore.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

56.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW M4 CS

BMW M4 CS

1.89 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

6 - 11.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

7 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details