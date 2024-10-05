What is the on-road price of Kia EV9 in Hisar? The on-road price of Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Hisar is Rs. 1.49 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kia EV9 in Hisar? The RTO charges for Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Hisar amount to Rs. 13.49 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kia EV9 in Hisar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kia EV9 in Hisar is Rs. 3.01 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Kia EV9 in Hisar? The insurance charges for Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Hisar are Rs. 5.14 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.