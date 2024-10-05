What is the on-road price of Kia EV9 in Cooch Behar? The on-road price of Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Cooch Behar is Rs. 1.36 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kia EV9 in Cooch Behar? The RTO charges for Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Cooch Behar amount to Rs. 50,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kia EV9 in Cooch Behar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kia EV9 in Cooch Behar is Rs. 2.75 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Kia EV9 in Cooch Behar? The insurance charges for Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Cooch Behar are Rs. 5.28 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.