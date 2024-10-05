Kia EV9 on road price in Cooch Behar starts from Rs. 1.36 Crore.
Visit your nearest
Kia EV9 on road price in Cooch Behar starts from Rs. 1.36 Crore.
Visit your nearest
Kia EV9 dealers and showrooms in Cooch Behar for best offers.
Kia EV9 on road price breakup in Cooch Behar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kia EV9 is mainly compared to BMW X7 which starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr in Cooch Behar, BMW iX which starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr in Cooch Behar and Volvo EX90 starting at Rs. 1.5 Cr in Cooch Behar.
Variants On-Road Price Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD ₹ 1.36 Crore
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price