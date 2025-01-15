HT Auto

Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD

Kia EV9 Front Left Side
1/17
Kia EV9 Front Left Side
2/17
Kia EV9 Front View
3/17
Kia EV9 Grille
4/17
Kia EV9 Left Side View
5/17
Kia EV9 Rear Right Side
View all Images
6/17
1.36 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kia EV9 Key Specs
Battery Capacity99.8 kwh
Max Speed200 kmph
View all EV9 specs and features

EV9 GT-Line AWD Latest Updates

EV9 is a 6 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of EV9 GT-Line AWD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.36 Crore. It offers many features like Keyless

  • Max Motor Performance: 379 bhp, 700 Nm
  • Electric Motor: 2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    • ...Read More

    Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD Price

    GT-Line AWD
    ₹1.36 Crore*On-Road Price
    99.8 KWh,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
    200 Kmph
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,29,90,000
    RTO
    54,000
    Insurance
    5,28,076
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,35,72,576
    EMI@2,91,728/mo
    Close

    Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Battery Capacity
    99.8 kWh,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
    Electric Motor
    2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    5.3 seconds
    Transmission
    Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Max Motor Performance
    379 bhp, 700 Nm
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Max Speed
    200 kmph
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Tyres
    275 / 50 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi Link
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    275 / 50 R20
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    6 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Length
    5015 mm
    Wheelbase
    3100 mm
    Height
    1780 mm
    Width
    1980 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Not Applicable
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    No
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    No
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Third
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Speakers
    14
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    12.3 inch
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Full-time
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Airbags
    10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side, Third Row Passenger Side, Front Center, Rear Curtain)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Split Rear Seat
    50:50 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
    Interior Colours
    White & Black/Brown & Black
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Captain Seats
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD EMI
    EMI2,62,555 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,22,15,318
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,22,15,318
    Interest Amount
    35,37,972
    Payable Amount
    1,57,53,290

    Popular Kia Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    • rhs image

      Kia Seltos

      10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      Kia Sonet

      7.99 - 15.77 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      Kia EV6

      60.95 - 65.95 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      Kia Carnival

      63.9 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      Kia Carens

      10.52 - 19.94 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    View all  Kia Cars

