|Battery Capacity
|99.8 kwh
|Max Speed
|200 kmph
EV9 is a 6 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of EV9 GT-Line AWD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.36 Crore. It offers many features like Keyless
EV9 is a 6 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of EV9 GT-Line AWD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.36 Crore. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, 12V Power Outlets and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price