KIA EV6

Launched in Jun 2022

4.7
3 Reviews
₹60.97 - 65.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
EV6 Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 181.33 kmph

EV6: 192.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 536.61 km

EV6: 708.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 6.5 hrs

EV6: 1.2 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 72.37 kwh

EV6: 77.4 kwh

About Kia EV6

Latest Update

  • Kia EV6 recalled again for faulty charging control unit, to get a software update
  • 2025 Kia EV6: You can drive up to 494 km in this electric car. Here's what else's special

    • Introduction: Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with EV6.
    VS
    Kia EV6
    BYD Sealion 7
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Rear Right Side
    Dashboard
    Headlight
    Steering Wheel
    Kia EV6 Variants
    Kia EV6 price starts at ₹ 60.97 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 65.97 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia EV6 Read More
    2 Variants Available
    GT Line₹60.97 Lakhs*
    77.4 kWh
    260 kmph
    528 Km
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: All
    GT Line AWD₹65.97 Lakhs*
    77.4 kWh
    192 Kmph
    708 Km
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    GPS Navigation System
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: All
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Kia EV6 Expert Review

    4.5 out of 5

    Pros

    Great looksSpacious cabinImpressive claimed range figureLoaded with featuresStrong drive performance

    Cons

    Expected to be costly for a Kia model

    The Kia EV6 is a bold manifestation of Kia's electric ambitions and is the fulcrum on which the Koreans have balanced their aspirations for a new order in the world of battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Based on an absolutely new Electric Global Modular Platform or e-GMP which seeks to speed up the development of electric vehicles (EVs) the world over, the EV6 has been making waves across the world since it was first introduced early 2021. Awarded the 2022 Car of the Year title, and the first Kia model to do so, the EV6 has been a revelation for many. ‘Hype’, I admit I often thought.

    (Also read: Bookings for Kia EV6 now open in India)

    Kia EV6 Images

    21 images
    Kia EV6 Colours

    Kia EV6 is available in the 5 Colours in India.

    Aurora black pearl
    Moonscape
    Runway red
    Snow white pearl
    Yacht blue

    Kia EV6 Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Battery Capacity77.4 kWh
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Max Motor Performance321 bhp, 605 Nm
    Range708 km
    Charging Time73 Minutes(10-80%)
    SunroofYes
    Kia EV6 comparison with similar cars

    Kia EV6
    BYD Sealion 7
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    BMW iX1
    Volvo EX40
    Mercedes-Benz EQB
    BMW iX1 LWB
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    ₹60.97 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹48.9 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹62.95 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹66 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹66.9 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹56.1 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹70.9 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹49 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹46.05 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    Charging Time
    73 Minutes
    Charging Time
    8 Hours
    Charging Time
    8 Hours
    Charging Time
    7 Hours 15 Minutes
    Charging Time
    6.3 hours
    Charging Time
    7 hours
    Charging Time
    6 Hours 45 Minutes
    Charging Time
    6 Hours 30 Minutes
    Charging Time
    6 Hours 55 Minutes
    Range
    708 Km
    Range
    542 km
    Range
    530 Km
    Range
    560 km
    Range
    417 km
    Range
    475 km
    Range
    423 km
    Range
    531 km
    Range
    631 km
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    11
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    6
    Max Motor Performance
    321 bhp, 605 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    523 bhp, 690 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    -
    Max Motor Performance
    188 bhp, 385 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    308 bhp, 494 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    238 bhp, 420 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    288 bhp, 520 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    204 bhp, 250 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    215 bhp, 350 Nm
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    5.2 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    4.5 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    4.7 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    8.6 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    5.6 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    7.3 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    6.2 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    8.6 seconds
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    7.6 seconds
    Length
    4695 mm
    Length
    4830 mm
    Length
    4440 mm
    Length
    4463 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    4440 mm
    Length
    4684 mm
    Length
    4616 mm
    Length
    4635 mm
    Height
    1570 mm
    Height
    1620 mm
    Height
    1591 mm
    Height
    1608 mm
    Height
    -
    Height
    1647 mm
    Height
    1701 mm
    Height
    -
    Height
    1625 mm
    Width
    1890 mm
    Width
    1925 mm
    Width
    1873 mm
    Width
    2020 mm
    Width
    -
    Width
    1863 mm
    Width
    1834 mm
    Width
    -
    Width
    1890 mm
    Boot Space
    540 litres
    Boot Space
    500 litres
    Boot Space
    413 litres
    Boot Space
    340 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    419 litres
    Boot Space
    465 litres
    Boot Space
    490 litres
    Boot Space
    531 litres
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Kia Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Speedingo India
    Plot No.- 77, FIE, Patparganj Industrial Area, Patparganj Industrial Area, East Delhi, Opposite EDM Mall, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 9555125125
    Allied Kia
    Connaught Place, No.5 Scindia House, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
    +91 - 8047363017
    Sparsh Kia
    A-16, Next To Haldiram Motinagar, Main Najafgarh Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 7428380700
    Frontier Automobiles
    Safdarjung Enclave, A2/8, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
    +91 - 9873943152
    Lohia Kia
    B 95, Wazirpur, Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110052
    +91 - 8929294444
    Jayanti Kia
    Lajpat Nagar 2, B-33, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 7290070428
    See All Kia Dealers in Delhi

    Kia EV6 Videos

    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    Kia EV9 Concept EV: Key features you should know about
    28 Dec 2022
    Kia EV6: Track Test Review
    25 May 2022
    Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests
    25 May 2022
    Kia EV6 electric crossover: First Look
    20 May 2022

    Popular Kia Cars

    Kia EV6 EMI

    Select Variant:
    GT Line
    226 bhp 350 Nm | 260 kmph | 528 Km
    ₹ 60.97 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    GT Line
    226 bhp 350 Nm | 260 kmph | 528 Km
    ₹60.97 Lakhs*
    GT Line AWD
    321 bhp, 605 Nm | 192 Kmph | 708 Km
    ₹65.97 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹99569.82/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Kia EV6 User Reviews & Ratings

    4.67
    3 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    2
    Write a Review
    "one who fulfills all desires"
    An all-rounder with excellent performance ?. I especially love the EV design and engine. Nothing more is needed after this. You should definitely try it.By: Shanti chaudhary (Jan 31, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect SUV for the GenZ youth.
    Looks are awesome stylish colors best performance very nice quality worth the money go for it very nice car in this range By: Parag (Aug 13, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Kia EV6 is a game changer in EV segment
    I have recently purchased Kia EV6 and I am so much impressed by its overall performance . It's acceleration is smooth and powerful .The advanced tech features , including the intuitive infotainment system and driver assistance features, make every journey safer and more enjoyable .By: Sanya (Mar 29, 2024)
    Read Full Review

