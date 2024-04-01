hamburger icon
EV6 [2022-2025]
Kia EV6 [2022-2025] Front Left View
Kia EV6 [2022-2025] Front Right View
Kia EV6 [2022-2025] Front View
Kia EV6 [2022-2025] Headlight
Kia EV6 [2022-2025] Logo
Kia EV6 [2022-2025] Rear Left View
Kia EV6 [2022-2025] Specifications

4.5 out of 5
60.97 - 65.97 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Kia EV6 [2022-2025]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Kia EV6 [2022-2025] Specs

Kia EV6 [2022-2025] comes in two electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The EV6 [2022-2025] measures 4,695 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,900 mm.

Kia EV6 [2022-2025] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
GT Line AWD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
77.4 kWh
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.2 seconds
Driving Range
708 Km
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
321 bhp, 605 Nm
Charging Time
73 Minutes (50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
192 Kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi Link
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R19

Capacity

Bootspace
540 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4695 mm
Ground Clearance
178 mm
Wheelbase
2900 mm
Height
1570 mm
Width
1890 mm

Kia EV6 [2022-2025] Variants & Price List

Kia EV6 [2022-2025] price starts at ₹ 60.97 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 65.97 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia EV6 [2022-2025] comes in 2 variants. Kia EV6 [2022-2025]'s top variant is GT Line AWD

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
EV6 [2022-2025] GT Line
60.97 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
77.4 KWh
260 Kmph
528 Km
EV6 [2022-2025] GT Line AWD
65.97 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
77.4 KWh
192 Kmph
708 Km
*Disclaimer:The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

