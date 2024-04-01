Kia EV6 [2022-2025] Specifications

Kia EV6 [2022-2025] comes in two electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The EV6 [2022-2025] measures 4,695 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,900 mm. The ground clearance of EV6 [2022-2025] is 178 mm. A five-seat model, Kia EV6 [2022-2025] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less