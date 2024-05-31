Category Average: 182.4 kmph
EV6 [2022-2025]: 192.0 kmph
Category Average: 549.25 km
EV6 [2022-2025]: 708.0 km
Category Average: 5.97 hrs
EV6 [2022-2025]: 1.2 hrs
Category Average: 73.54 kwh
EV6 [2022-2025]: 77.4 kwh
Kia EV6 [2022-2025]
Kia EV6 [2022-2025]
₹60.97 Lakhs*
₹65.9 Lakhs*
₹62.95 Lakhs*
₹66.9 Lakhs*
₹67.2 Lakhs*
₹56.1 Lakhs*
Charging Time
73 Minutes
Charging Time
73 Minutes
Charging Time
8 Hours
Charging Time
6.3 hours
Charging Time
7 Hours 15 Minutes
Charging Time
7 hours
Range
708 Km
Range
663 km
Range
530 Km
Range
417 km
Range
560 km
Range
475 km
Airbags
8
Airbags
8
Airbags
7
Airbags
8
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Max Motor Performance
321 bhp, 605 Nm
Max Motor Performance
321 bhp, 605 Nm
Max Motor Performance
-
Max Motor Performance
308 bhp, 494 Nm
Max Motor Performance
188 bhp, 385 Nm
Max Motor Performance
238 bhp, 420 Nm
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.2 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.3 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.7 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.6 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds
Length
4695 mm
Length
4695 mm
Length
4440 mm
Length
-
Length
4463 mm
Length
4440 mm
Height
1570 mm
Height
1570 mm
Height
1591 mm
Height
-
Height
1608 mm
Height
1647 mm
Width
1890 mm
Width
1890 mm
Width
1873 mm
Width
-
Width
2020 mm
Width
1863 mm
Boot Space
540 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
413 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
340 litres
Boot Space
419 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
|Currently viewing
|EV6 [2022-2025] vs EV6
|EV6 [2022-2025] vs C40 Recharge
|EV6 [2022-2025] vs iX1
|EV6 [2022-2025] vs EQA
|EV6 [2022-2025] vs EX40