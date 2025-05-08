ClavisUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Kia Clavis Left View
UPCOMING

KIA Clavis

Exp. Launch on 8 May 2025

4.0
1 Opinion
₹6 - 10 Lakhs*Expected price
Clavis Expected Key Specs

Engine

Clavis: 1497.0 cc

Kia Clavis Latest Update

Latest News:

From Kia Clavis to Volkswagen Golf GTI: Here are all the expected launches for May 2025
Kia Clavis teased for the first time, will unveil on May 8th

Kia Clavis Price:

Kia Clavis is priced at Rs. 6 - 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

Which are the major rivals of Kia Clavis?

Kia Clavis rivals are Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Renault Triber, Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Eeco.

Kia Clavis Images

Kia Clavis Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
TransmissionManual
Engine1497 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Kia Clavis User Opinions & Ratings

Superb Hatchback
This car is absolutely superb, and I like it very much?it's truly my dream car. I love its design, and although it will take 1 to 2 years for it to be available, I?m definitely looking forward to it!By: Oye (Nov 17, 2024)
Read Full Opinion
Read all Reviews

