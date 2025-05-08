Kia Clavis Price:
Kia Clavis is priced at Rs. 6 - 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
Which are the major rivals of Kia Clavis?
Kia Clavis rivals are Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Renault Triber, Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Eeco.
Exp. Launch on 8 May 2025
Category Average: 1197.0 cc
Clavis: 1497.0 cc
Kia Clavis is priced at Rs. 6 - 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
Kia Clavis rivals are Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Renault Triber, Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Eeco.
|Body Type
|SUV
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular Kia Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
|1 & above
|2 & above
|3 & above
|4 & above
|5 rating