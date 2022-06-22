Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
440 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
2199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Rear Suspension
Multi Link
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with coil spring
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Display
Touch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)