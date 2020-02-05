Saved Articles
Home
New Cars
Kia
Carnival
On Road Price in Chilakalurupet
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
FAQs
Kia
Carnival
On Road Price in Chilakalurupet
3.5 out of 5
1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
View all Images
6/14
3.5 out of 5
₹24.95 - 33.99 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Kia
Carnival
Variant Wise Price List
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Premium 7 STR
₹29.82 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
2199 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹24,95,000
RTO
₹3,61,300
Insurance
₹1,24,953
FasTag Charges
₹500
On-Road Price in Chilakalurupet
₹29,81,753
EMI@64,090/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Premium 8 STR
₹30.05 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
2199 cc
Diesel
Manual
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
Prestige 7 STR
₹35.16 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
2199 cc
Diesel
Manual
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
Prestige 9 STR
₹35.70 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
2199 cc
Diesel
Manual
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
View more Variants
Kia
Carnival
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
Premium 7 STR
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.2L CRDi
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
834
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
440 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
13.9
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi Link
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Dimensions & Weight
Ground Clearance
180
Length
5115
Wheelbase
3060
Height
1755
Width
1985
Capacity
Bootspace
540
No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
60
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Rear row
Seat Adjustment
6 Way
Locks & Security
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Exterior
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Storage
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Manufacturer Warranty
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Lighting
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Entertainment, Information & Communication
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Braking & Traction
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Safety
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Seats & Upholstery
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Kia Carnival FAQs
What is the on-road price of Kia Carnival in Chilakalurupet?
What will be the RTO charges for Kia Carnival in Chilakalurupet?
What will be the Insurance charges for Kia Carnival in Chilakalurupet?
What is the detailed breakup of Kia Carnival in Chilakalurupet?
What is the on-road price of Kia Carnival Top Model?
What is the on road price of Kia Carnival?
What is the EMI for Kia Carnival in Chilakalurupet?
Is Kia Carnival better than Sonet?
What is the mileage of Kia Carnival?
Which model of Kia Carnival is best?
What is the boot space capacity of Kia Carnival?
What is the fuel tank capacity of Kia Carnival?
