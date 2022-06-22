No Variant Available

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Carnival is a pricey car which is targeted towards the niche buyer. It is also slightly underpowered with the 2.2-litre diesel motor taking time to find its element if the cabin is fully packed. On the flipside though, the cabin offers a lot of space and is premium. It also has a long list of features that would appeal to occupants on long journeys.