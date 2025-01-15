HT Auto

Kia Carnival Limousine Plus

Kia Carnival Front View
1/16
Kia Carnival Front Left Side
2/16
Kia Carnival Headlight
3/16
Kia Carnival Side Mirror
4/16
Kia Carnival Taillight
5/16
Kia Carnival Front Fog Lamp
View all Images
6/16
74.96 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kia Carnival Key Specs
Engine2151 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Carnival specs and features

Carnival Limousine Plus Latest Updates

Carnival is a 7 seater MUV which has 1 variant. The price of Carnival Limousine Plus (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 74.96 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: 2.2L CRDi
  • Max Torque: 441 Nm @ 1750 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 72 litres
    • ...Read More

    Kia Carnival Limousine Plus Price

    Limousine Plus
    ₹74.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2151 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    63,90,000
    RTO
    8,27,750
    Insurance
    2,77,867
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    74,96,117
    EMI@1,61,121/mo
    Close

    Kia Carnival Limousine Plus Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.2L CRDi
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    441 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    190 bhp @ 3800 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    2151 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.8 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    235 / 60 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi Link
    Front Suspension
    Macpherson Strut with coil spring
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 60 R18
    Length
    5115 mm
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Wheelbase
    3090 mm
    Height
    1755 mm
    Width
    1985 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    72 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Scuff Plates
    Illuminated
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    LED,LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Speakers
    12
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    11 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    60:40 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Split Rear Seat
    50:50 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Interior Colours
    Navy & Misty Grey/Tuscan & Umber
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Captain Seats
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Not Sure
    Head-rests
    Front, Second & Third
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Kia Carnival Limousine Plus EMI
    EMI1,45,009 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    67,46,505
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    67,46,505
    Interest Amount
    19,54,017
    Payable Amount
    87,00,522

