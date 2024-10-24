CarnivalPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsMileageDealersEMINewsVideos
Kia Carnival Front View
View all Images

KIA Carnival

Launched in Oct 2024

4.0
13 Reviews
₹63.91 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Carnival Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1997.0 - 1997.0 cc

Carnival: 2151.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 14.74 kmpl

Carnival: 14.85 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 234.22 bhp

Carnival: 190.0 bhp

View all Carnival Specs and Features

Kia Carnival Latest Update

Latest News:

MG M9 vs Kia Carnival vs Toyota Vellfire: Which premium MPV would you like to be in
2024 Kia Carnival surpasses 400 sales mark since October, gets six months of waiting period. Check details

Latest Updates on Kia Carnival 2024:

The all-new 2024 Kia Carnival has made a stunning entry into the Indian market, redefining luxury in the MPV segment. With a competitive price tag starting at 63.9 Lakhs for the Limousine Plus variant, this vehicle combines sleek aesthetics, innovative technology, and top-tier performance. The latest iteration of the Carnival brings a host of features that cater to comfort, safety, and convenience, making it an appealing choice for families and luxury seekers. The Carnival is the flagship ICE-powered offering from the South Korean carmaker and it has finally made its way to Indian shores through the CKD (Completely knocked-down) route. 

Kia Carnival Price:

Read More Read More Icon
Kia Carnival Variants
Kia Carnival price starts at ₹ 63.91 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Carnival Limousine Plus₹63.91 Lakhs*
2151 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front and Middle Row
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Kia Carnival Expert Review

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
4 out of 5
3.5
Performance
4.5
Safety
4
Design
5
Feature
4.5
Comfort

Pros

Spacious cabinLevel 2 ADASLoaded with features

Cons

Access to third row cumbersomeStorage spaces limitedNo foldout tray

The Kia Carnival is back on Indian shores and this time, it may not be for you. The Korean company itself admits that the Carnival Limousine version launched at 64 lakhs even before taxes kick in is primarily positioned as a luxury MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) that caters to the specific needs of the rich, powerful or influential. Or all three combined. And to cater to this target audience is no fun day out in a carnival (no pun intended). The latest Carnival comes in a fully-decked variant that is promising dollops of luxury, acres of space and with an array of cutting-edge features. Does it then have what it takes to impress what will surely be a niche audience?

The Carnival marks its India return via the SKD or semi-knocked-down route. This means the country's taxation structure has a big say in its launch price. Even then, the price tag itself means that this Kia will be far out of budget for most mass-market buyers. But for those with big pockets and very specific requirements, the Carnival is positioned as a solid option minus any real and direct rival.

READ MORE

Kia Carnival Images

16 images
View All Carnival Images

Kia Carnival Colours

Kia Carnival is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Glacier white pearl
Fusion black

Kia Carnival Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeMUV
Max Torque441 Nm
Mileage14.85 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2151 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
SunroofYes
View all Carnival specs and features

Kia Carnival comparison with similar cars

Kia Carnival
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Mercedes-Benz GLB
Jaguar F-Pace
Mercedes-Benz GLA
BMW X1
₹63.9 Lakhs*
₹67.9 Lakhs*
₹67.9 Lakhs*
₹64.8 Lakhs*
₹72.9 Lakhs*
₹50.8 Lakhs*
₹50.8 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.4
13 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.3
2 Reviews
User Rating
3.5
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
Airbags
8
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Power
190 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Power
247 bhp
Power
188 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Power
188 bhp
Power
147 bhp
Torque
441 Nm
Torque
430 Nm
Torque
365 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
430 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
360 Nm
Length
5115 mm
Length
4597 mm
Length
4371 mm
Length
4646 mm
Length
4747 mm
Length
4436 mm
Length
4500 mm
Height
1755 mm
Height
1727 mm
Height
1649 mm
Height
1706 mm
Height
1664 mm
Height
1611 mm
Height
1630 mm
Width
1985 mm
Width
2069 mm
Width
1996 mm
Width
1850 mm
Width
2071 mm
Width
2020 mm
Width
1845 mm
Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6 metres
Turning Radius
6 metres
Turning Radius
-
Body Type
MUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Currently viewingCarnival vs Discovery SportCarnival vs Range Rover EvoqueCarnival vs GLBCarnival vs F-PaceCarnival vs GLACarnival vs X1
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Kia Carnival Mileage

Kia Carnival in India is available in Diesel variant. Average mileage of Kia Carnival's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Kia Carnival Limousine Plus comes with a 72 litres fuel tank.
Select Variant:
All
Select Variant
Limousine Plus
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Diesel
Automatic
14.85 kmpl

Kia Carnival Videos

2024 Kia Carnival review: Business-class experience but at business-class-like price
24 Oct 2024

Popular Kia Cars

  • Kia Seltos
    11.13 - 20.51 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Kia Sonet
    8 - 15.7 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Kia EV9
    1.3 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Kia Syros
    9 - 17.8 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Kia Carens
    10.6 - 19.94 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all Kia Cars
View all Upcoming Kia Cars

Kia Carnival EMI

Select Variant:
Limousine Plus
2151 cc | Diesel | Automatic
₹ 63.9 Lakhs*
Select Variant
Limousine Plus
2151 cc | Diesel | Automatic
₹63.9 Lakhs*
EMI ₹116836.09/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Kia Carnival User Reviews & Ratings

4
13 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
13
5 rating
0
Write a Review
Road trip king
Took the Carnival on a road trip, and it was amazing! Tons of room for luggage and people, and the ride was incredibly smooth.By: Aditi Kapoor (Feb 11, 2025)
Read Full Review
Family favorite
Our family loves the Kia Carnival! So much space and such comfy seats. It’s like a hotel room on wheels.By: Ravi Oberoi (Feb 11, 2025)
Read Full Review
Worth every penny
The Carnival is expensive, but every rupee feels justified. Features, comfort, and style—everything is top-notch!By: Harshit Singh (Feb 4, 2025)
Read Full Review
Luxurious MPV
Kia Carnival gives a luxurious vibe with its spacious interiors and premium finish. Perfect for large families who want comfort and style.By: Preeti Gupta (Feb 4, 2025)
Read Full Review
Superb space inside
Carnival is super spacious! Everyone can stretch out, and the reclining seats are pure bliss. Long drives feel like a breeze.By: Sandeep Yadav (Feb 4, 2025)
Read Full Review
Spacious And Luxurious MPV
The Kia Carnival delivers unmatched luxury, offering exceptional space, comfort, and advanced features for families.By: Pallavi Aggarwal (Jan 12, 2025)
Read Full Review
Perfect Blend Of Comfort
Combining premium interiors with smooth performance, the Kia Carnival redefines family travel in absolute style.By: Aditya Sandhu (Jan 12, 2025)
Read Full Review
Spacious Family Comfort
The Kia Carnival provides unmatched space and luxury, making every family trip comfortable and enjoyable for all members.By: Imran Sheikh (Jan 5, 2025)
Read Full Review
Perfect Blend of Luxury
With its premium interiors and smooth drive, the Kia Carnival is a perfect blend of style, comfort, and practicality.By: Grace Dias (Jan 5, 2025)
Read Full Review
Exceptional Road Trip Car
Kia Carnival provides excellent driving comfort with its spacious cabin, perfect for long journeys with family or friends.By: Anshul Jain (Jan 2, 2025)
Read Full Review
Read all Reviews

