Kia Carnival [2020-2024] Specifications

Kia Carnival [2020-2024] comes in six diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 13.9 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Carnival [2020-2024] measures 5,115 mm in length, 1,985 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,060 mm. The ground clearance of Carnival [2020-2024] is 180. A seven-seat model, Kia Carnival [2020-2024] sits in the MUV segment in the Indian market.