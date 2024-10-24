Kia Carnival [2020-2024] Specifications

Kia Carnival [2020-2024] comes in six diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 13.9 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Carnival [2020-2024] measures 5,115 mm in length, 1,985 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,060 mm. The ground clearance of Carnival [2020-2024] is 180. A seven-seat model, Kia Carnival [2020-2024] sits in the MUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Kia Carnival [2020-2024] price starts at ₹ 24.95 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 63.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Carnival [2020-2024] comes in 6 variants. Kia Carnival [2020-2024]'s top variant is Limousine Plus 7 STR.
Premium 7 STR
₹24.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2199 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Premium 8 STR
₹25.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2199 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Prestige 7 STR
₹28.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2199 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Prestige 9 STR
₹29.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2199 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Limousine 7 STR
₹31.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2199 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Limousine Plus 7 STR
₹33.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2199 cc
Diesel
Automatic
