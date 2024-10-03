Carens Prestige Plus (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT 7 STR Latest Updates
Carens is a 7 seater MUV which has 48 variants. The price of Carens Prestige Plus (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 18.85 Lakhs. TheCarens is a 7 seater MUV which has 48 variants. The price of Carens Prestige Plus (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 18.85 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Prestige Plus (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT 7 STR is 45 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control and specs like:
Engine Type: Smartstream G1.5T
Max Torque: 253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm
Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
BootSpace: 216 litres
...Read MoreRead Less
KiaCarens Prestige Plus (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT 7 STR Price