Carens Prestige Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel AT 7 STR Latest Updates
Carens is a 7 seater MUV which has 48 variants. The price of Carens Prestige Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel AT 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 19.83 Lakhs. The fuelCarens is a 7 seater MUV which has 48 variants. The price of Carens Prestige Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel AT 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 19.83 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Prestige Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel AT 7 STR is 45 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control and specs like: