Kia Carens Prestige Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel AT 7 STR

4 out of 5
Kia Carens Front Left Side
1/10
Kia Carens Front Left View
2/10
Kia Carens Grille
3/10
Kia Carens Headlight
4/10
Kia Carens Rear Left Side View
5/10
Kia Carens Rear Right Side View
6/10
4 out of 5
19.83 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kia Carens Key Specs
Engine1493 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
Carens Prestige Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel AT 7 STR Latest Updates

Carens is a 7 seater MUV which has 48 variants. The price of Carens Prestige Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel AT 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 19.83 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Engine Type: 1.5l CRDi VGT
  • Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
  • BootSpace: 216 litres
    Kia Carens Prestige Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel AT 7 STR Price

    Prestige Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel AT 7 STR
    ₹19.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    16,80,900
    RTO
    2,26,112
    Insurance
    75,884
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    19,83,396
    EMI@42,631/mo
    Kia Carens Prestige Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel AT 7 STR Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.5l CRDi VGT
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    205 / 65 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    205 / 65 R16
    Bootspace
    216 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    45 litres
    Length
    4540 mm
    Ground Clearance
    195 mm
    Wheelbase
    2780 mm
    Height
    1708 mm
    Width
    1800 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Scuff Plates
    Plastic
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front, Second & Third
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    Touch Screen Size
    8 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    3 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric + Leatherette
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black and Beige
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Kia Carens Prestige Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel AT 7 STR EMI
    EMI38,368 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    17,85,056
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    17,85,056
    Interest Amount
    5,17,013
    Payable Amount
    23,02,069

    Kia Carens other Variants

    Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
    ₹12.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,51,900
    RTO
    1,09,190
    Insurance
    44,218
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,05,808
    EMI@25,918/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Premium 1.4 Petrol 7 STR
    ₹12.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1353 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Premium 1.5 Diesel 7 STR
    ₹13.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
    ₹12.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Prestige 1.5 Diesel 7 STR
    ₹14.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Prestige 1.4 Petrol 7 STR
    ₹13.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1353 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Gravity 1.5 Petrol
    ₹14.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Prestige 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
    ₹14.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Prestige (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
    ₹14.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Prestige (O) 1.5 Petrol 6 STR
    ₹14.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Premium 1.5 Diesel MT 7 STR
    ₹14.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Premium (O) 1.5 Diesel MT 7 STR
    ₹15.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Prestige Plus 1.5 Diesel 7 STR
    ₹15.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Prestige Plus 1.4 Petrol 7 STR
    ₹15.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1353 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Gravity Petrol iMT
    ₹15.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Prestige 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT 7 STR
    ₹15.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Gravity 1.5 Diesel MT
    ₹16.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Prestige 1.5 Diesel MT 7 STR
    ₹16.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Prestige Plus 1.4 Petrol DCT 7 STR
    ₹16.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1353 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Luxury 1.4 Petrol 7 STR
    ₹17.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1353 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Luxury 1.5 Diesel 7 STR
    ₹17.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Prestige Plus 1.5 Diesel MT 7 STR
    ₹18.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel 6 STR
    ₹19.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel 7 STR
    ₹19.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Luxury Plus 1.4 Petrol 7 STR
    ₹18.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1353 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Luxury Plus 1.4 Petrol 6 STR
    ₹18.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1353 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Luxury Plus 1.4 Petrol 6 STR
    ₹18.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1353 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Luxury 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT 7 STR
    ₹19.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Luxury Plus 1.4 Petrol DCT 7 STR
    ₹19.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1353 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Luxury 1.5 Diesel MT 7 STR
    ₹20.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Luxury 1.5 Diesel iMT 7 STR
    ₹20.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel MT 6 STR
    ₹21.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel MT 7 STR
    ₹21.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT 7 STR
    ₹21.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT 6 STR
    ₹21.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Luxury Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT 6 STR
    ₹21.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Luxury Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT 7 STR
    ₹21.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel AT 6 STR
    ₹22.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel AT 7 STR
    ₹22.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    X Line 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT 6 STR
    ₹22.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    X Line 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT 7 STR
    ₹22.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    X Line 1.5 Diesel AT 6 STR
    ₹23.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
