Carens is a 7 seater MUV which has 33 variants. The price of Carens Premium (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 14.54 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Premium (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT 7 STR is 45 litres & Clutchless Manual (IMT) - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: Smartstream G1.5T
Max Torque: 253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm
Transmission: Clutchless Manual (IMT) - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
BootSpace: 216 litres
KiaCarens Premium (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT 7 STR Price