|Engine
|1493 cc
|Mileage
|12.6 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Carens Premium (O) 1.5 Diesel 7 STR, equipped with a 1.5l CRDi VGT and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹15.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Carens deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Carens Premium (O) 1.5 Diesel 7 STR is available in 6 colour options: Sparkling Silver, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl, Gravity Gray, Imperial Blue.
The Carens Premium (O) 1.5 Diesel 7 STR is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.
In the Carens's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Rumion priced between ₹10.44 Lakhs - 13.62 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga priced between ₹8.8 Lakhs - 12.94 Lakhs.
The Carens Premium (O) 1.5 Diesel 7 STR has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.