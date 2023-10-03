Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsKiaCarensOn Road Price in Hoshiarpur

Kia Carens On Road Price in Hoshiarpur

1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
View all Images
6/10
8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Carens Price in Hoshiarpur

Kia Carens on road price in Hoshiarpur starts from Rs. 10.17 Lakhs. The on road price for Kia Carens top variant goes up to Rs. 13.07 Lakhs in Hoshiarpur. Kia Carens comes with a choice of engine options.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kia Carens Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR₹ 10.17 Lakhs
Kia Carens Prestige 1.5 Petrol 7 STR₹ 11.26 Lakhs
Kia Carens Premium 1.4 Petrol 7 STR₹ 12.80 Lakhs
Kia Carens Premium 1.5 Diesel 7 STR₹ 13.07 Lakhs
...Read More

Kia Carens Variant Wise Price List in Hoshiarpur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
₹10.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,99,000
RTO
69,940
Insurance
47,109
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Hoshiarpur)
10,16,549
EMI@21,850/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Prestige 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
₹11.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Manual
View breakup
Premium 1.4 Petrol 7 STR
₹12.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1353 cc
Manual
View breakup
Premium 1.5 Diesel 7 STR
₹13.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1493 cc
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Kia Carens Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Fronx Price in Delhi
Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

7.53 - 12.72 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Venue Price in Delhi
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
XUV300 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Honda WR-V 2023

Honda WR-V 2023

8 - 10 Lakhs
Check WR-V 2023 details
View similar Cars
UPCOMING
Kia Sonet Facelift

Kia Sonet Facelift

8 - 15 Lakhs
Check Sonet Facelift details
View similar Cars

Popular Kia Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Kia Sonet

    6.79 - 13.35 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Kia EV6

    59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  Kia Cars

Kia Carens News

Kia Carens X Line gets a unique Xclusive Matte Graphite colour scheme.
After Seltos and Sonet, Kia launches X Line version of Carens at 18.94 lakh
3 Oct 2023
Kia will increase the prices of Seltos (left) and Carens (right) by up to 2 per cent from October 1.
Kia Seltos SUV, Carens MPV to cost more from October. Check price hike details
21 Sept 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto, Toyota Innova HyCross and Kia Carens MPVS will be considered as large utility vehicles by the GST Council from now on and will attract additional 22 per cent cess.
Toyota Innova, Kia Carens to get price hike? GST Council adds 22% additional cess on large utility vehicles
12 Jul 2023
Kia has recalled more than 30,000 Carens to update software.
Kia recalls more than 30,000 Carens MPV in India. Here is why
26 Jun 2023
Sonet SUV and Carens MPV were the two best-selling models for the Kia in India in May.
Sonet, Carens continue to power Kia sales in India, but Seltos sees dip
2 Jun 2023
View all
 Kia Carens News

Kia Carens Videos

Kia Carens failed to impress at the Global NCAP crash tests.
Kia Carens scores 3 stars at Global NCAP crash test
23 Jun 2022
Kia Carens is a 6/7-seater premium MPV with SUVish features, will take on the like of Hyundai Alcazar, XUV700 and Maruti Ertiga among others. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Kia Carens: First Drive Review
29 Jan 2022
Kia Seltos 2023 has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia Seltos 2023 facelift SUV: First drive review
23 Jul 2023
Kia will announce the prices of the Seltos facelift SUV on July 14. Bookings for the new Seltos will begin on the same day.
Kia Seltos facelift SUV: First Look
4 Jul 2023
Kia EV9 and KA4, or the new Carnival MPV, are among the biggest attractions at the Korean carmaker's pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023: New Carnival, EV9 and other showstoppers at Kia pavilion
13 Jan 2023
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2023

BMW X4

BMW X4

96.2 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Safari

Tata Safari

16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Aston Martin DB12

Aston Martin DB12

4.59 Cr
Check latest offers
BMW iX1

BMW iX1

66.9 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Popular Cars in India 2023

Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia

10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

BYD Seal

BYD Seal

55 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mercedes-Benz GLE 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLE 2023

93 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details