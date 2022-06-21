Home > New Cars > Kia > Carens > Kia Carens On Road Price in Guwahati

Kia Carens On Road Price

Kia Carens
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
Kia Carens Price List, Specifications and Features

Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR

1497 cc | 113 bhp |

₹ 8.99 Lakhs
Specifications Features
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.4T
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl
Driving Range
743 Km
Drivetrain
FWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Steel Rims
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Width
1800 mm
Length
4540 mm
Height
1708 mm
Wheelbase
2780 mm
Ground Clearance
195 mm
Seating Capacity
7 Person
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres
Doors
5 Doors
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Locate Kia Dealers in Delhi

Meridian Motors Nalapara

Nh 37, Near Akash Hyundai,guwahati, Guwahati, Assam 781040
+91 - 6901273730

