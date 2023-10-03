Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kia Carens on road price in Balasore starts from Rs. 10.17 Lakhs.
The on road price for Kia Carens top variant goes up to Rs. 13.07 Lakhs in Balasore.
Kia Carens comes with a choice of engine options.
The lowest price model is Kia Carens Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR and the most priced model is Kia Carens Premium 1.5 Diesel 7 STR.
The Kia Carens on road price in Balasore for 1353 to 1497.0 cc engine ranges between Rs. 10.17 - 13.07 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kia Carens dealers and showrooms in Balasore for best offers.
Kia Carens on road price breakup in Balasore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kia Carens is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki Fronx which starts at Rs. 7.46 Lakhs in Balasore, Hyundai Venue which starts at Rs. 7.53 Lakhs in Balasore and Mahindra XUV300 starting at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs in Balasore.
Variants On-Road Price Kia Carens Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR ₹ 10.17 Lakhs Kia Carens Prestige 1.5 Petrol 7 STR ₹ 11.26 Lakhs Kia Carens Premium 1.4 Petrol 7 STR ₹ 12.80 Lakhs Kia Carens Premium 1.5 Diesel 7 STR ₹ 13.07 Lakhs
