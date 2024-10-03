Carens Luxury Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT 6 STR Latest Updates
Carens is a 6 seater MUV which has 33 variants. The price of Carens Luxury Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT 6 STR in Delhi is Rs. 20.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Luxury Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT 6 STR is 45 litres & Clutchless Manual (IMT) - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control and specs like:
Engine Type: Smartstream G1.5T
Max Torque: 253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm
Transmission: Clutchless Manual (IMT) - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
BootSpace: 216 litres
KiaCarens Luxury Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT 6 STR Price