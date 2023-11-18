CarensPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Kia Carens Front Left Side
KIA Carens

Launched in Feb 2022

3.5
2 Reviews
₹10.6 - 19.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Carens Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1497.0 cc

Carens: 1482.0 - 1497.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 16.35 kmpl

Carens: 16.5 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 131.4 bhp

Carens: 113.0 - 158.0 bhp

About Kia Carens

Latest Update

  • India-bound Kia Carens EV spied again, gets new design alloy wheels and ADAS
  • Looking for an affordable MPV? Here's why you should wait for the Kia Carens facelift

    Kia Carens Variants
    Kia Carens price starts at ₹ 10.6 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 19.94 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Carens Read More
    Carens Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR₹10.6 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    Carens Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR₹11.31 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    Carens Prestige (O) 1.5 Petrol 6 STR₹12 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    Carens Prestige 1.5 Petrol 7 STR₹12.12 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    Carens Prestige (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR₹12.27 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    Carens Gravity 1.5 Petrol₹12.3 Lakhs*
    Carens Premium (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT 7 STR₹12.56 Lakhs*
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    Carens Premium 1.5 Diesel MT 7 STR₹12.67 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    Carens Premium (O) 1.5 Diesel MT 7 STR₹13.06 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    Carens Gravity Petrol iMT₹13.5 Lakhs*
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Carens Prestige 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT 7 STR₹13.62 Lakhs*
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Carens Gravity 1.5 Diesel MT₹14 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Carens Prestige 1.5 Diesel MT 7 STR₹14.26 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Carens Prestige Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT 7 STR₹15.2 Lakhs*
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    Carens Prestige Plus 1.5 Diesel MT 7 STR₹15.6 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    View More
    Carens Prestige Plus (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT 7 STR₹16.4 Lakhs*
    Carens Luxury 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT 7 STR₹16.72 Lakhs*
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    View More
    Carens Prestige Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel AT 7 STR₹16.81 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Carens Luxury 1.5 Diesel MT 7 STR₹17.25 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Carens Luxury 1.5 Diesel iMT 7 STR₹17.27 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    View More
    Carens Luxury Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT 6 STR₹17.77 Lakhs*
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    View More
    Carens Luxury Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT 7 STR₹17.82 Lakhs*
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Carens Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel MT 6 STR₹18.17 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Carens Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT 6 STR₹18.37 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Carens Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT 7 STR₹18.37 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Carens Luxury Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT 6 STR₹18.67 Lakhs*
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Carens Luxury Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT 7 STR₹18.72 Lakhs*
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Carens Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel MT 7 STR₹19 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Carens Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel AT 6 STR₹19.22 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Carens Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel AT 7 STR₹19.29 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Carens X Line 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT 7 STR₹19.44 Lakhs*
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Carens X Line 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT 6 STR₹19.5 Lakhs*
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Carens X Line 1.5 Diesel AT 6 STR₹19.94 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Kia Carens Expert Review

    By: Paarth Khatri
    4 out of 5

    Pros

    Punchy engineSmooth transmissionLoaded with features

    Cons

    Not a great handlerFuel economy is not great

    MPVs are often ignored by people when they are out in the market to buy a new car. Yes, MPVs do make a lot of sense for Indian families, they are spacious, and practical and would fulfil most of the household needs. However, not everyone prefers their design or wants to be seen in them. This is where the Carens from Kia changed the game. It is an MPV that takes design inspiration from SUVs.

    Kia used to offer the Carens with three engine options - 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.4-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. A few months back, the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine was replaced by a 1.5-litre turbo unit. The new engine is offered with a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. We got to review the 1.5-litre turbo with DCT transmission and here are my thoughts about it.

    READ MORE

    Kia Carens Images

    13 images
    Kia Carens Colours

    Kia Carens is available in the 6 Colours in India.

    Sparkling silver
    Intense red
    Aurora black pearl
    Glacier white pearl
    Gravity gray
    Imperial blue
    Kia Carens Safety Ratings

    The Kia Carens has been awarded 3 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

    Adult
    Child

    Kia Carens Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeMUV
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage16.5 kmpl
    Engine1482-1497 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
    SunroofYes
    Kia Carens comparison with similar cars

    Kia Carens
    Kia Seltos
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Skoda Kushaq
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Hyundai Creta
    Mahindra Marazzo
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    MG Astor
    ₹10.6 Lakhs*
    ₹11.13 Lakhs*
    ₹11.7 Lakhs*
    ₹10.99 Lakhs*
    ₹16.75 Lakhs*
    ₹11.11 Lakhs*
    ₹14.59 Lakhs*
    ₹11.5 Lakhs*
    ₹13.62 Lakhs*
    ₹10 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.3
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    124 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.4
    127 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    109 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.1
    3 Reviews
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Safety Rating*
    3/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    113 bhp
    Power
    114 bhp
    Power
    148 bhp
    Power
    148 bhp
    Power
    138 bhp
    Power
    113 bhp
    Power
    121 bhp
    Power
    130 bhp
    Power
    130 bhp
    Power
    138 bhp
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    320 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    300 Nm
    Torque
    300 Nm
    Torque
    300 Nm
    Torque
    220 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    195 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    188 mm
    Ground Clearance
    188 mm
    Ground Clearance
    233 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    226 mm
    Ground Clearance
    209 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Length
    4540 mm
    Length
    4365 mm
    Length
    4221 mm
    Length
    4225 mm
    Length
    4390 mm
    Length
    4330 mm
    Length
    4585
    Length
    3985 mm
    Length
    4456 mm
    Length
    4323 mm
    Height
    1708 mm
    Height
    1645 mm
    Height
    1612 mm
    Height
    1612 mm
    Height
    2095 mm
    Height
    1635 mm
    Height
    1774
    Height
    1844 mm
    Height
    1995 mm
    Height
    1650 mm
    Width
    1800 mm
    Width
    1800 mm
    Width
    1760 mm
    Width
    1760 mm
    Width
    1865 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1866
    Width
    1820 mm
    Width
    1820 mm
    Width
    1809 mm
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.05 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.3 metres
    Turning Radius
    6.3 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.25
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.4 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.6 metres
    Boot Space
    216 litres
    Boot Space
    433 litres
    Boot Space
    385 litres
    Boot Space
    385 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    190
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    488 litres
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingCarens vs SeltosCarens vs TaigunCarens vs KushaqCarens vs GurkhaCarens vs CretaCarens vs MarazzoCarens vs TharCarens vs Scorpio ClassicCarens vs Astor
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Kia Carens Videos

    Kia Carens 1.5 Turbo review: Family MPV with a hint of excitement?
    18 Nov 2023
    Bolero Neo, Amaze disappoint, Carens improve safety ratings at Global NCAP
    23 Apr 2024
    Kia Carens scores 3 stars at Global NCAP crash test
    23 Jun 2022
    Kia Carens: First Drive Review
    29 Jan 2022

    Popular Kia Cars

    Kia Carens EMI

    Kia Carens User Reviews & Ratings

    3.5
    2 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    1
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    0
    A perfect family car
    Kia Carens is the perfect family car for outings, road trips and long drives. It has large bucket seats, is very high on comfort and has a lot of space. The air conditioning works well, the speakers are best in class and the ride is comfy. We have so far enjoyed owning it and have faced no issues regarding maintenance, service or parts. By: Pooja Mitra Chenoy (Jun 21, 2024)
    Good family car, spacious and comfortable
    Kia Carens is a very comfortable and spacious car at a lucrative price tag. The 1.5L NA engine is a bit laggard in pick-up with full load but otherwise, it is a perfect car for all your needs. It has good road presence and safety features as well. The AC is a chiller. By: Diptiman (Mar 29, 2024)
