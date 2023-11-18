Kia Carens Latest Update

Kia Carens Latest Update

The 2024 Kia Carens has made waves in the automotive market since its launch, showcasing a blend of practical design, comfort, and cutting-edge technology. Perfectly positioned as a family-oriented SUV, the Carens maintains its reputation for offering ample space, quality interiors, and advanced features. Its unique aesthetic and competitive pricing continue to make it one of the top choices in its segment. Overall, the Kia Carens stands as a robust vehicle that successfully marries functionality with style, making it an attractive option for families and adventurers alike.

Kia Carens Price

The pricing for the 2024 Kia Carens has been set competitively, starting at approximately ₹10.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and going up to about ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end models. This range offers various options depending on buyer preferences for features, engine options, and aesthetics.

Kia Carens Launch Date

The 2024 Kia Carens was officially launched in India on January 15, 2024. Since its launch, the Carens has been available to potential buyers across various Kia dealerships nationwide, garnering attention for its packed features and stylish design.

Kia Carens Variants

The 2024 Kia Carens is available in multiple variants, including Premium, Gravity, Prestige, Luxury Plus, and X-Line. Each variant offers different features, allowing customers to choose between basic functionalities or opting for a more feature-rich experience. The entry-level Premium models are priced from ₹10.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and include the standard safety suite alongside features such as semi-leatherette seats, keyless entry, and an eight-inch infotainment display alongside a 12.5-inch instrument cluster. The Gravity variant at ₹12.29 lakh, ex-showroom, adds on a sunroof, black leatherette seats and a dash cam with dual camera. The Prestige variants are priced from ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and bring premium fabric and leatherette combination seats alongside features such as full auto climate control, drive modes, Smart Key, auto cruise control, and remote engine start. These variants further add Star Map LED DRLs and taillamps alongside 16-inch dual-tone crystal-cut alloys. The Luxury Plus variant brings paddle shifters, ventilated front seats, 2nd row lounge seats and ambient lighting elements. The X-Line variant tops the range at ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) with exclusive X-Line styling and a 10.1-inch rear seat entertainment display.

Kia Carens Design and Exterior

The Kia Carens features a bold, sporty exterior characterised by sharp lines and a modern silhouette. The front end showcases the signature "tiger nose" grille, flanked by sleek, elongated headlamps providing excellent illumination. The sculpted sides seamlessly converge at the rear, where stylish LED tail lamps and a sporty bumper complete the vehicle's visual appeal. The compact dimensions enhance driveability without compromising on cabin space, making the Carens both practical and visually striking.

Kia Carens Interior

Inside, the 2024 Kia Carens emphasises comfort and modernity. The cabin layout features quality materials, with soft-touch surfaces and premium upholstery that echo luxury. The layout is driver-centric, with intuitive controls and an ergonomic arrangement of essential features. The spacious interior accommodates up to seven passengers comfortably with ample headroom and legroom. Notable technology includes a large touchscreen infotainment system that supports connectivity options such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, providing an exciting driving experience.

Kia Carens Engine Options

The Kia Carens is available with three engine options in total. There is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that can be mated to a six-speed iMT. This unit makes 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. A 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit is also available. This unit can be had with a regular six-speed manual and makes 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine with the manual gearbox makes 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

Kia Carens Fuel Efficiency

The petrol variants offer an average mileage of around 15 - 16 kmpl, while the diesel variants promise up to 17.5 kmpl, addressing the needs of both performance-oriented and economy-focused buyers. These figures are further corroborated by real-world testing, positioning the Carens as an efficient family vehicle.

Safety Features

Safety is one of the hallmarks of the Kia Carens, which comes equipped with advanced features like multiple airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, hill-start assist, and a rear parking camera. The model scored a commendable rating in crash tests, and features like Kia’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) provide additional peace of mind for drivers, making it a strong contender in the family SUV segment.