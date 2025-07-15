Carens FaceliftUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Kia Carens Facelift Left Side View
UPCOMING

KIA Carens Facelift

Exp. Launch on 15 Jul 2025

4.0
1 Opinion
₹11 - 21 Lakhs*Expected price
Carens Facelift Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1462.0 cc

Carens Facelift: 1497.0 cc

Kia Carens Facelift Latest Update

Carens Facelift Launch Date

The Kia Carens Facelift is expected to launch on 15th Jul 2025.

Carens Facelift Launch Price

It is expected to launch

Kia Carens Facelift Images

1 images
Kia Carens Facelift Specifications and Features

Body TypeMUV
AirbagsYes
TransmissionManual
Engine1497 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Kia Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Speedingo India
Plot No.- 77, FIE, Patparganj Industrial Area, Patparganj Industrial Area, East Delhi, Opposite EDM Mall, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9555125125
Allied Kia
Connaught Place, No.5 Scindia House, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
+91 - 8047363017
Sparsh Kia
A-16, Next To Haldiram Motinagar, Main Najafgarh Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
+91 - 7428380700
Frontier Automobiles
Safdarjung Enclave, A2/8, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
+91 - 9873943152
Lohia Kia
B 95, Wazirpur, Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110052
+91 - 8929294444
Jayanti Kia
Lajpat Nagar 2, B-33, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
+91 - 7290070428
Popular Kia Cars

Kia Carens Facelift User Opinions & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Opinions
Prefect for long drive
The Kia Carens facelift is the BMW for the middle-class family as it offers high-quality features at a low price, and its compactness and comfort are suitable for long drives.By: Dr Sonu Baldhotra (Feb 11, 2025)
