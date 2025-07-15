Carens Facelift Launch Date
Carens Facelift Launch Date
The Kia Carens Facelift is expected to launch on 15th Jul 2025.
Carens Facelift Launch Price
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹11 - 21 Lakhs*.
Specs and Features
The Kia Carens Facelift is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
Carens Facelift Seating Capacity
The Kia Carens Facelift is expected to be a 7 Seater model.
Carens Facelift Rivals
Kia Carens, Toyota Rumion, Mahindra Thar 3-Door, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga are sought to be the major rivals to Kia Carens Facelift.