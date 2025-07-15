Carens Facelift Launch Date

The Kia Carens Facelift is expected to launch on 15th Jul 2025.

Carens Facelift Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹11 - 21 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Kia Carens Facelift is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

Engine: 1497 cc

Transmission: Manual

FuelType: Petrol

Carens Facelift Seating Capacity

The Kia Carens Facelift is expected to be a 7 Seater model.

Carens Facelift Rivals

Kia Carens, Toyota Rumion, Mahindra Thar 3-Door, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga are sought to be the major rivals to Kia Carens Facelift.