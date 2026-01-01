hamburger icon
Kia Carens Clavis Front Right Side
Kia Carens Clavis Front View
Kia Carens Clavis Left Side View
Kia Carens Clavis Left Side View 1
Kia Carens Clavis Rear Left Side
Kia Carens Clavis Rear Left Side 1
Kia Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR iMT

3.5 out of 5
21.62 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kia Carens Clavis Key Specs
Engine1482 cc
Mileage15.95 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Carens Clavis specs and features

Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR iMT

Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR iMT Prices

The Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR iMT, equipped with a Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi and Clutchless Manual (IMT) - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹21.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR iMT Mileage

All variants of the Carens Clavis deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 15.95 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR iMT Colours

The Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR iMT is available in 7 colour options: Pewter Olive, Sparkling Silver, Ivory Silver Gloss, Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Gravity Gray.

Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR iMT Engine and Transmission

The Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR iMT is powered by a 1482 cc engine mated to a Clutchless Manual (IMT) - 6 Gears. This unit makes 158 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 253 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.

Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR iMT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Carens Clavis's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder priced between ₹10.95 Lakhs - 19.76 Lakhs.

Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR iMT Specs & Features

The Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR iMT has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, AM/FM Radio, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Kia Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR iMT Price

Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR iMT

₹21.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,97,816
RTO
1,93,782
Insurance
69,974
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,62,072
EMI@46,471/mo
Kia Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR iMT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
253 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Clutchless Manual (IMT) - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.95 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
158 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi
Electric Motor
No
Driving Range
718 km
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4550 mm
Wheelbase
2780 mm
Height
1708 mm
Width
1800 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
8
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.25 inch
Aux Compatibility
No
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Triton Navy & Beige
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Kia Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR iMT EMI
EMI41,824 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
19,45,864
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
19,45,864
Interest Amount
5,63,588
Payable Amount
25,09,452

Kia Carens Clavis other Variants

Carens Clavis HTE 1.5 Petrol MT

₹12.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,07,829
RTO
1,14,783
Insurance
47,006
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,70,118
EMI@27,300/mo
Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5 Petrol MT

₹13.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,04,169
RTO
1,24,417
Insurance
49,807
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,78,893
EMI@29,638/mo
Carens Clavis HTE EX 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR

₹14.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,54,900
RTO
1,37,490
Insurance
60,206
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,53,096
EMI@31,233/mo
Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT

₹14.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,90,874
RTO
1,33,088
Insurance
52,328
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,76,790
EMI@31,742/mo
Carens Clavis HTK 1.5 Petrol MT

₹14.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,00,509
RTO
1,34,051
Insurance
52,608
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,87,668
EMI@31,976/mo
Carens Clavis HTE 1.5 Diesel MT

₹15.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,00,509
RTO
1,66,564
Insurance
52,608
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,20,181
EMI@32,675/mo
Carens Clavis HTE EX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT 7STR

₹15.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,41,900
RTO
1,46,190
Insurance
63,408
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,51,998
EMI@33,358/mo
Carens Clavis HTK 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT

₹15.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,87,214
RTO
1,42,721
Insurance
55,129
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,85,564
EMI@34,080/mo
Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5 Diesel MT

₹16.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,01,665
RTO
1,79,208
Insurance
55,549
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,36,922
EMI@35,184/mo
Carens Clavis HTE EX 1.5 Turbo Diesel MT 7STR

₹17.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,52,900
RTO
1,93,612
Insurance
67,493
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,14,505
EMI@36,851/mo
Carens Clavis HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT

₹16.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,83,555
RTO
1,52,355
Insurance
57,930
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,94,340
EMI@36,418/mo
Carens Clavis HTK 1.5 Diesel MT

₹17.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,95,115
RTO
1,90,889
Insurance
58,266
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,44,770
EMI@37,502/mo
Carens Clavis HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT

₹17.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,60,625
RTO
1,60,063
Insurance
60,171
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,81,359
EMI@38,288/mo
Carens Clavis HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel MT

₹18.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,89,528
RTO
2,02,691
Insurance
61,011
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,53,730
EMI@39,844/mo
Carens Clavis HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT

₹18.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,28,064
RTO
1,66,806
Insurance
62,131
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,57,501
EMI@39,925/mo
Carens Clavis HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT

₹19.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,66,600
RTO
2,12,325
Insurance
63,252
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,42,677
EMI@41,756/mo
Carens Clavis HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT

₹19.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,05,136
RTO
1,74,514
Insurance
64,372
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,44,522
EMI@41,795/mo
Carens Clavis HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel AT

₹20.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,34,037
RTO
2,20,755
Insurance
65,212
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,20,504
EMI@43,429/mo
Carens Clavis HTX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT

₹20.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,72,574
RTO
1,81,257
Insurance
66,333
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,20,664
EMI@43,432/mo
Carens Clavis HTX 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT

₹20.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,01,475
RTO
1,84,148
Insurance
67,173
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,53,296
EMI@44,133/mo
Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR MT

₹21.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,68,913
RTO
1,90,891
Insurance
69,134
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,29,438
EMI@45,770/mo
Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR MT

₹21.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,68,913
RTO
1,90,891
Insurance
69,134
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,29,438
EMI@45,770/mo
Carens Clavis HTX 1.5 Diesel MT

₹21.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,78,548
RTO
2,38,818
Insurance
69,414
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,87,280
EMI@47,013/mo
Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR iMT

₹21.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,97,816
RTO
1,93,782
Insurance
69,974
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,62,072
EMI@46,471/mo
Carens Clavis HTX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR DCT

₹22.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,26,717
RTO
2,08,672
Insurance
84,931
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,20,820
EMI@47,734/mo
Carens Clavis HTX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR DCT

₹22.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,26,717
RTO
2,08,672
Insurance
84,931
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,20,820
EMI@47,734/mo
Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR DCT

₹23.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,71,226
RTO
2,11,123
Insurance
75,016
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,57,865
EMI@50,680/mo
Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR DCT

₹23.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,71,226
RTO
2,11,123
Insurance
75,016
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,57,865
EMI@50,680/mo
view all specs and features

