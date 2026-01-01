|Engine
|1482 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Carens Clavis GTX Plus Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 6STR, equipped with a Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹24.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Carens Clavis offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Carens Clavis GTX Plus Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 6STR is available in 7 colour options: Pewter Olive, Sparkling Silver, Ivory Silver Gloss, Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Gravity Gray.
The Carens Clavis GTX Plus Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 6STR is powered by a 1482 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift. This unit makes 158 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 253 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Carens Clavis's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Innova Crysta priced between ₹18.85 Lakhs - 25.67 Lakhs or the Force Motors Gurkha priced between ₹16.75 Lakhs - 18 Lakhs.
The Carens Clavis GTX Plus Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 6STR has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Check Vehicle Status via App, Over The Air (OTA) Updates, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button, Geo-fence and Find My Car.