Kia Carens Clavis Front Right Side
KIA Carens Clavis

Launch Date: 23 May 2025

3.5
₹11.5 - 21.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Carens Clavis Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 998.0 - 1493.0 cc

Carens Clavis: 1482.0 - 1497.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 18.28 kmpl

Carens Clavis: 15.34-19.54 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 101.93 bhp

Carens Clavis: 113.0 - 158.0 bhp

Kia Carens Clavis Latest Update

Latest News:

Kia Carens Clavis vs Carens: 5 features that the updated MPV gets over the older one
Upcoming Kia Carens Clavis official fuel economy numbers revealed

Kia Carens Clavis Price:

Kia Carens Clavis is priced between Rs. 11.5 - 21.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Kia Carens Clavis?

The Kia Carens Clavis is available in 24 variants - HTE 1.5 Petrol MT, HTE (O) 1.5 Petrol MT, HTE (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT, HTK 1.5 Petrol MT, HTE 1.5 Diesel MT, HTK 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT, HTE (O) 1.5 Diesel MT, HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT, HTK 1.5 Diesel MT, HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT, HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel MT, HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT, HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT, HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT, HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel AT, HTX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT, HTX 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT, HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR MT, HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR MT, HTX 1.5 Diesel MT, HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR iMT, HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR iMT, HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR DCT, HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR DCT.

What are the Kia Carens Clavis colour options?

Kia Carens Clavis comes in seven colour options: Pewter Olive, Sparkling Silver, Ivory Silver Gloss, Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Gravity Gray.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Kia Carens Clavis?

Kia Carens Clavis comes in both petrol and diesel engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 1482-1497 cc, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Kia Carens Clavis?

Kia Carens Clavis rivals are Mahindra Bolero, Citroen Basalt, Citroen Aircross, Kia Sonet, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, Kia Syros.

What is the mileage of Kia Carens Clavis?

Kia Carens Clavis gives a mileage in the range 15.34-19.54 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Kia Carens Clavis?

Kia Carens Clavis offers a 6-7 Seater configuration.

Kia Carens Clavis
Mahindra Bolero
Dashboard
Kia Carens Clavis Variants
Kia Carens Clavis price starts at ₹ 11.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 21.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Read More
Carens Clavis HTE 1.5 Petrol MT₹11.5 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Instrument Cluster: TFT
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5 Petrol MT₹12.5 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Instrument Cluster: TFT
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT₹13.4 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Instrument Cluster: TFT
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Carens Clavis HTK 1.5 Petrol MT₹13.5 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Instrument Cluster: TFT
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Carens Clavis HTE 1.5 Diesel MT₹13.5 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Instrument Cluster: TFT
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Carens Clavis HTK 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT₹14.4 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Instrument Cluster: TFT
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5 Diesel MT₹14.55 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Instrument Cluster: TFT
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Carens Clavis HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT₹15.4 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Instrument Cluster: TFT
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Carens Clavis HTK 1.5 Diesel MT₹15.52 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Instrument Cluster: TFT
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Carens Clavis HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT₹16.2 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Instrument Cluster: TFT
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Carens Clavis HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel MT₹16.5 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Instrument Cluster: TFT
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Carens Clavis HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT₹16.9 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Instrument Cluster: TFT
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Carens Clavis HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT₹17.3 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Instrument Cluster: TFT
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Carens Clavis HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT₹17.7 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Instrument Cluster: TFT
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Carens Clavis HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel AT₹18 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Instrument Cluster: TFT
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Carens Clavis HTX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT₹18.4 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panaromic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Carens Clavis HTX 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT₹18.7 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panaromic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR MT₹19.4 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panaromic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR MT₹19.4 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panaromic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Carens Clavis HTX 1.5 Diesel MT₹19.5 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR iMT₹19.7 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panaromic Sunroof
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR iMT₹19.7 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panaromic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR DCT₹21.5 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive With Stop and Go
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panaromic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR DCT₹21.5 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive With Stop and Go
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panaromic Sunroof
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Kia Carens Clavis Expert Review

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
3.5 out of 5

Pros

Sharp new styling gives a fresh lookPanoramic sunroof and ADAS bring premium additions Comfortable ergonomics in all three rows, ideal for long drives

Cons

Power window buttons feel cheapThird row is compact for tall passengers NVH levels could be better despite improvements

Cracking the MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) segment is a tough one in India. The failure to success ratio tilts towards the former, and the ones leading the segment remain unfazed by new competition. That’s why Kia’s arrival in this space with the Carens in 2021 was met with glaring eyes. For a company, then just two years old in India, Kia managed to strike gold with the Carens. It is the brand’s most consistent-selling offering month-on-month with over two lakh units sold in over three years. And now, the carmaker is expanding the lineup with a new version called the Carens Clavis.

The new Kia Carens Clavis will be sold alongside the Carens in its original form, albeit now reduced to a single variant. It comes with new styling, more features, and more advanced tech. It also addresses some of the shortcomings of the original Carens bringing improvements on multiple folds. Is it the ideal family car? We were in Bengaluru recently to try out what the new Carens Clavis has to offer.

Kia Carens Clavis Images

Kia Carens Clavis Colours

Kia Carens Clavis is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Pewter olive
Sparkling silver
Ivory silver gloss
Glacier white pearl
Aurora black pearl
Imperial blue
Gravity gray

Kia Carens Clavis Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque144-253 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage15.34-19.54 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1482-1497 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
SunroofYes
Kia Carens Clavis comparison with similar cars

Kia Carens Clavis
Mahindra Bolero
Citroen Basalt
Citroen Aircross
Kia Sonet
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
Kia Syros
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Nissan Magnite
Hyundai Venue
Kia Carens
₹11.5 Lakhs*
₹9.79 Lakhs*
₹8.25 Lakhs*
₹8.49 Lakhs*
₹8 Lakhs*
₹11.39 Lakhs*
₹9 Lakhs*
₹7.54 Lakhs*
₹6.14 Lakhs*
₹7.94 Lakhs*
₹11.41 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.4
45 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
3 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.6
13 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
4 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
43 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
33 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
49 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
3 Reviews
Airbags
6
Airbags
1
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
3/5
Power
113 bhp
Power
75 bhp
Power
109 bhp
Power
109 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
118 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
99 bhp
Power
99 bhp
Power
118 bhp
Power
113 bhp
Torque
144 Nm
Torque
210 Nm
Torque
205 Nm
Torque
205 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
280 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
147.6 Nm
Torque
152 Nm
Torque
172 Nm
Torque
144 Nm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
189 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
205 mm
Ground Clearance
195 mm
Ground Clearance
195 mm
Length
4550 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
4352 mm
Length
4323 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
4400 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
3994 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
4540 mm
Height
1708 mm
Height
1880 mm
Height
1593 mm
Height
1669 mm
Height
1642 mm
Height
1812 mm
Height
1680 mm
Height
1550 mm
Height
1572 mm
Height
1617 mm
Height
1708 mm
Width
1800 mm
Width
1745 mm
Width
1765 mm
Width
1796 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1795 mm
Width
1800 mm
Width
1765 mm
Width
1758 mm
Width
1770 mm
Width
1800 mm
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
470 litres
Boot Space
511 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
696 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
308 litres
Boot Space
336 litres
Boot Space
350 litres
Boot Space
216 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
MUV
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

Kia Carens Clavis Mileage

Kia Carens Clavis in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Kia Carens Clavis's petrol variant is 15.34 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Kia Carens Clavis HTE 1.5 Petrol MT comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.
HTE 1.5 Petrol MT
HTE (O) 1.5 Petrol MT
HTE (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT
HTK 1.5 Petrol MT
HTE 1.5 Diesel MT
HTK 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT
HTE (O) 1.5 Diesel MT
HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT
HTK 1.5 Diesel MT
HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT
HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel MT
HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT
HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel AT
HTX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT
HTX 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT
HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR MT
HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR MT
HTX 1.5 Diesel MT
HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR iMT
HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR iMT
HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR DCT
HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR DCT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
15.34 kmpl

Kia Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Speedingo India
Plot No.- 77, FIE, Patparganj Industrial Area, Patparganj Industrial Area, East Delhi, Opposite EDM Mall, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9555125125
Allied Kia
Connaught Place, No.5 Scindia House, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
+91 - 8047363017
Sparsh Kia
A-16, Next To Haldiram Motinagar, Main Najafgarh Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
+91 - 7428380700
Frontier Automobiles
Safdarjung Enclave, A2/8, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
+91 - 9873943152
Lohia Kia
B 95, Wazirpur, Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110052
+91 - 8929294444
Jayanti Kia
Lajpat Nagar 2, B-33, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
+91 - 7290070428
Popular Kia Cars

Kia Carens Clavis EMI

HTE 1.5 Petrol MT
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11.5 Lakhs*
Select Variant
HTE 1.5 Petrol MT
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹11.5 Lakhs*
EMI ₹20787.83/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
