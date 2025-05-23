Kia Carens Clavis: New Upmarket Cabin

The cabin gets a sizeable update with an all-new dashboard and a plethora of new features. There’s the new dual panoramic display for the instrument console and infotainment system, both being 12.3-inch units. While they run the same UI, the bigger screens add a more premium touch to the cabin. There’s a new asymmetrical multi-function steering wheel too, and if it all feels a bit familiar, it’s because the unit is shared with the new Syros. We are driving the top-spec trim with the new beige and black upholstery that looks fantastic, while the lower variants make do with black and grey fabric seats. There’s a new fabric on the crashpad that’s made up of sustainable materials. It looks rather bland in grey and would’ve been nicer in beige, keeping up with the overall theme.

There's no change in the wheelbase on the Carens Clavis over the older model. The headroom and legroom remain the same, while the one-touch tumble seat has been carried over for easy access to the third row

Kia says it has addressed customer requirements with the new Carens Clavis with the new panoramic sunroof. Not only does the feature make the cabin look roomier, it also adds an upmarket feel instantly. The sense of space feels larger, even though there’s no change in the wheelbase or height of the vehicle. Speaking of which, the overall ergonomics are pretty much on point. The front seats are comfortable, while there’s just enough room for adults in the second row. The six-seater version gets comfier but under-thigh support could be better for tall passengers. The third row is spacious enough for average-sized adults or kids, while a taller passenger will have to spend time in the knees-up position.

The air vents for the second row have been moved to the side, but continue to be mounted on the roof for the third row. The panoramic sunroof brings more light into the cabin, instantly elevating its appeal

My biggest gripe though is the quality of switches on the steering wheel and for the power windows. It’s been carried over from the older model and is even more obvious in the lower variants. It immediately lends a build-to-cost feel to the otherwise nice cabin. The overall plastic quality is decent and everything feels sturdy, if not the most premium.

Kia Carens Clavis: New Features

Kia has retained the boss mode lever from the older Carens that allows you to manually adjust the front passenger seat. The front seats continue to be ventilated, while you also get three driving modes - Eco, Normal, and Sport. You do get the 360-degree camera surround view, which is a neat addition to the car, while the big update is the inclusion of Level 2 ADAS. The advanced driver assistance system brings 20 new features to the MPV, taking the safety quotient up by a notch.

The switch panel lets you opt between the infotainment system and the HVAC unit

Kia has also added a four-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a new swap panel on the top trim, which lets you choose between the infotainment controls or the HVAC controls. In the non-ADAS versions, the company will provide a dash-cam on the car, while there’s the new voice recognition system that responds to commands in English and Hindi. Other features include cooled cupholders, a tray table in the second row, an air purifier, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system that will easily drown out all the exterior noise. There are plenty of storage options across the cabin as well. The one-touch tumble seat feature has been carried over and makes accessing the third row much easier. The boot capacity remains the same at 216 litres.