The Carens Clavis EV HTX Plus ER is available in 6 colour options: Gravity Gray, Glacier White Pearl, Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Ivory Silver Matte.
The Carens Clavis EV HTX Plus ER is powered by a 51.4 kWh battery pack that allows for 490 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 4 Hours 45 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 126 kW.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Carens Clavis EV HTX Plus ER include the MG Windsor EV priced between ₹14 Lakhs - 18.39 Lakhs and the BYD eMAX 7 priced between ₹26.9 Lakhs - 29.9 Lakhs.
The Carens Clavis EV HTX Plus ER has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Headlight Height Adjuster, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.